  1. Realting.com
  2. Long-term rental
  3. Poland

Monthly rent of residential properties in Poland

468 properties total found
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
Speak english, говорю по-русски, розмовляю по-українськи, ben Türkçe konuşuyorum. NEW 2 ROOM…
€1,182
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 9
Beautiful and modern studio apartments for rent in the center of Warsaw ul. Dubois.We presen…
€928
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
A modern one-bedroom apartment is located next to the Racławicka metro station. The owners c…
€902
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 7/7
One-bedroom apartment for rent in Warsaw Mokotów ul. RacjonalizacjiWe offer you a brand new …
€967
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/6
Говорю по-русски New 2 rooms apartment for rent in Warsaw Mokotów on ul. Woronicza.In the vi…
€1,005
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartment 141 m2, 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, no movable furniture, in an apartment building at ul…
€2,148
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent a modern stylish apartment with a garden in the Ochota area, on Maszynowa Street. O…
€838
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/4
We will rent a new, never occupied, partly furnished four-room apartment with a total area o…
€1,933
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/7
For rent a cozy one-bedroom apartment in the area of Mokotów, Wyględów, on Przejazd Street. …
€773
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/5
For rent apartment in Wola district, on Wolska street. The 74 m2 apartment consists of: - ha…
€715
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
Wawer district | a detached house with a swimming pool located in a mini gated community | 3…
€3,867
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 7
New one-bedroom apartment in Warsaw for rent in Mokotów ul. Racjonalizacji.We offer you a br…
€967
6 room house in Marki, Poland
6 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Segment of a house in Marki, a town near Warsaw The whole house consists of 3 floors, the l…
€1,504
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5
We offer you a new apartment for rent in the area of Mokotów, near the shopping center Galer…
€1,031
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/3
For rent a spacious, two-level apartment with three bedrooms and a garage in a closed housin…
€1,396
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
A charming apartment with an area of ​​74 m2, located in the prestigious housing estate "Dzi…
€1,869
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/6
For customers who value the comfort of modern construction, a freshly finished 3-room elegan…
€1,274
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/7
For rent a new 3-bedroom apartment of 57 m² on the 5th floor of a newly o the newly built BO…
€1,139
Commercial 1 room in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial 1 room
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 21
Premises for rent under Kantor in the very center of Warsaw near Pałac Kultury, metro Centru…
€924
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/10
A cozy, 48-square-meter, three-room apartment for rent in Mokotów, at Bełska Street, very we…
€628
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
A spacious, 3-room apartment for rent in Ursynów, ul. Kopciński.  Layout: A large, well-arra…
€628
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/1
Long term rental in Warsaw very cozy 2 rooms apartment, in the green district of Warsaw in a…
€853
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
A comfortable 89-meter apartment on the ground floor of a terraced house in a closed mini-ho…
€1,289
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/4
A 2-room apartment with an area of ​​36 m2 for rent immediately, on the 1st floor of a low-r…
€582
2 room apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
2 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
A two-room, ready-to-move-in, fully furnished, developed and quiet apartment for rent, locat…
€747
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
An apartment for rent, located on the first floor in a tenement house at ul. Rakowiecka 39. …
€956
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
For rent a cozy two-room apartment located in Ożarów Mazowiecki on Kamińskiegko street   T…
€645
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 16/16
2 rooms for rent in Wola with a view of the city skyline. The apartment is bright and well-a…
€748
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/4
A studio apartment for rent in Górny Mokotów, next to Galeria Westfield Mokotów.  The apartm…
€483
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/15
An ideal place for those who value a dynamic, urban lifestyle.  Bright interior, home cinema…
€1,098

