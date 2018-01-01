UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Property type
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Commercial
Restaurant
Office
Warehouse
Established business
Price per day
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Rooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Food:
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Indoors:
Wi-Fi
Balcony / loggia
TV
Dishwasher
Washing machine
Furniture
Jacuzzi
Sauna / bath
Electric kettle
Air conditioner
Hairdryer
Computer
Kitchen
Fridge
Tableware
Microwave
Iron
Outdoors:
Garage
Parking
Swimming pool
Alcove
Playground
Brazier
Total area
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show all options
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Long-term rental
Poland
Monthly rent of residential properties in Poland
Clear all
468 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
48 m²
4
Speak english, говорю по-русски, розмовляю по-українськи, ben Türkçe konuşuyorum. NEW 2 ROOM…
€1,182
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1
1
24 m²
9
Beautiful and modern studio apartments for rent in the center of Warsaw ul. Dubois.We presen…
€928
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1
1
45 m²
2/3
A modern one-bedroom apartment is located next to the Racławicka metro station. The owners c…
€902
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
48 m²
7/7
One-bedroom apartment for rent in Warsaw Mokotów ul. RacjonalizacjiWe offer you a brand new …
€967
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1
1
37 m²
3/6
Говорю по-русски New 2 rooms apartment for rent in Warsaw Mokotów on ul. Woronicza.In the vi…
€1,005
Recommend
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3
2
141 m²
2/6
Apartment 141 m2, 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, no movable furniture, in an apartment building at ul…
€2,148
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
40 m²
3
For rent a modern stylish apartment with a garden in the Ochota area, on Maszynowa Street. O…
€838
Recommend
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4
2
91 m²
1/4
We will rent a new, never occupied, partly furnished four-room apartment with a total area o…
€1,933
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
55 m²
2/7
For rent a cozy one-bedroom apartment in the area of Mokotów, Wyględów, on Przejazd Street. …
€773
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
74 m²
2/5
For rent apartment in Wola district, on Wolska street. The 74 m2 apartment consists of: - ha…
€715
Recommend
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
6
2
270 m²
1/2
Wawer district | a detached house with a swimming pool located in a mini gated community | 3…
€3,867
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
48 m²
7
New one-bedroom apartment in Warsaw for rent in Mokotów ul. Racjonalizacji.We offer you a br…
€967
Recommend
6 room house
Marki, Poland
7
2
190 m²
1/2
Segment of a house in Marki, a town near Warsaw The whole house consists of 3 floors, the l…
€1,504
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
41 m²
5
We offer you a new apartment for rent in the area of Mokotów, near the shopping center Galer…
€1,031
Recommend
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4
1
107 m²
2/3
For rent a spacious, two-level apartment with three bedrooms and a garage in a closed housin…
€1,396
Recommend
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3
1
74 m²
2
A charming apartment with an area of 74 m2, located in the prestigious housing estate "Dzi…
€1,869
Recommend
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3
1
78 m²
4/6
For customers who value the comfort of modern construction, a freshly finished 3-room elegan…
€1,274
Recommend
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3
1
57 m²
5/7
For rent a new 3-bedroom apartment of 57 m² on the 5th floor of a newly o the newly built BO…
€1,139
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Warsaw, Poland
1
44 m²
21
Premises for rent under Kantor in the very center of Warsaw near Pałac Kultury, metro Centru…
€924
Recommend
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3
1
49 m²
1/10
A cozy, 48-square-meter, three-room apartment for rent in Mokotów, at Bełska Street, very we…
€628
Recommend
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3
1
58 m²
2/4
A spacious, 3-room apartment for rent in Ursynów, ul. Kopciński. Layout: A large, well-arra…
€628
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
53 m²
3/1
Long term rental in Warsaw very cozy 2 rooms apartment, in the green district of Warsaw in a…
€853
Recommend
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3
1
89 m²
1
A comfortable 89-meter apartment on the ground floor of a terraced house in a closed mini-ho…
€1,289
Recommend
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
36 m²
1/4
A 2-room apartment with an area of 36 m2 for rent immediately, on the 1st floor of a low-r…
€582
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
2
1
45 m²
3/3
A two-room, ready-to-move-in, fully furnished, developed and quiet apartment for rent, locat…
€747
Recommend
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
58 m²
1/4
An apartment for rent, located on the first floor in a tenement house at ul. Rakowiecka 39. …
€956
Recommend
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2
1
37 m²
2
For rent a cozy two-room apartment located in Ożarów Mazowiecki on Kamińskiegko street T…
€645
Recommend
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2
1
44 m²
16/16
2 rooms for rent in Wola with a view of the city skyline. The apartment is bright and well-a…
€748
Recommend
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
1
1
24 m²
2/4
A studio apartment for rent in Górny Mokotów, next to Galeria Westfield Mokotów. The apartm…
€483
Recommend
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3
1
70 m²
7/15
An ideal place for those who value a dynamic, urban lifestyle. Bright interior, home cinema…
€1,098
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
16
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL