Townhouses for sale in UAE

Dubai
137
Sharjah Emirate
30
Sharjah
15
Abu Dhabi
10
Abu Dhabi Emirate
10
Ras al-Khaimah
2
Ajman
1
Ajman Emirate
1
186 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Ajman, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Ajman, UAE
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 307 m² Number of floors 2
€ 284,685
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 bath 1 965 m²
€ 419,946
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhousein Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 2 348 m²
€ 573,217
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhousein Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 2 349 m²
€ 595,997
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 2 661 m²
€ 648,738
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 3 156 m²
€ 795,818
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 2 286 m²
€ 537,066
Marbella is in Dubai’s renowned DAMAC Lagoons where water elements are unavoidable and where…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 2 315 m²
€ 532,361
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 262 m²
€ 710,145
Lagoons Nice is a new residential development by Damac Properties. The exclusive residential…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 951 m²
€ 152,775
Verdana Residences at Dubai Investment Park are surprisingly affordable homes in Dubai, wher…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 2 835 m²
€ 481,972
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 088 m²
€ 517,752
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 551 m²
€ 419,884
Presenting Verdana 2 at Dubai Investments Park that features 4 bedroom townhouses. This uniq…
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 257 m²
€ 841,108
Senses – is a collection of townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms ranging in size from 257 m2. All lo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
NICE cluster, the third phase of the thrilling DAMAC LAGOONS is coming soon! DAMAC Lagoon…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 2 261 m²
€ 347,149
Damac Properties’ most recent release Camelia Townhouses at Damac Hills 2 adds to the excite…
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 1 924 m²
€ 327,340
Damac Properties’ most recent release Camelia Townhouses at Damac Hills 2 adds to the excite…
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 1 559 m²
€ 568,264
Elite Estates is delighted to present you this brand new 3 Bedroom plus Maids townhouse in t…
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 2 400 m²
€ 1,156,338
The latest residential epitome - Elvira at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar Properties offers ext…
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 2 179 m²
€ 396,176
ELORA at the Valley is the newest project release by EMAAR Properties. A stunning new phase …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 2 603 m²
€ 519,981
ELORA at the Valley is the newest project release by EMAAR Properties. A stunning new phase …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
532 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,930,457
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
371 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,318,494
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 294 m² Number of floors 2
€ 991,144
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 4 851 m²
€ 1,463,324
We are delighted to present the Opal Gardens villas by Meydan. The most eagerly awaited laun…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 581,353
GATEWAY 2 Luxurious life by the sea in Ras al-Khaimah ( UAE ) Gateway Residences is a moder…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 482 m²
€ 644,033
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 378 m²
€ 648,985
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 378 m²
€ 637,100
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 482 m²
€ 702,469
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…

