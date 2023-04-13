UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in UAE
New houses in UAE
All new buildings in UAE
353
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in UAE
Residential
Apartment in UAE
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in UAE
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in UAE
Luxury Properties in UAE
Find an Agent in UAE
Real estate agencies in UAE
Agents in UAE
Commercial
All commercial properties in UAE
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in UAE
Find an Agent in UAE
Real estate agencies in UAE
Agents in UAE
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in UAE
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in UAE
Dubai
137
Sharjah Emirate
30
Sharjah
15
Abu Dhabi
10
Abu Dhabi Emirate
10
Ras al-Khaimah
2
Ajman
1
Ajman Emirate
1
Townhouse
Clear all
186 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Ajman, UAE
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
307 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 284,685
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 bath
1 965 m²
€ 419,946
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 348 m²
€ 573,217
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 349 m²
€ 595,997
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 661 m²
€ 648,738
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
3 156 m²
€ 795,818
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 286 m²
€ 537,066
Marbella is in Dubai’s renowned DAMAC Lagoons where water elements are unavoidable and where…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 315 m²
€ 532,361
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 262 m²
€ 710,145
Lagoons Nice is a new residential development by Damac Properties. The exclusive residential…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
951 m²
€ 152,775
Verdana Residences at Dubai Investment Park are surprisingly affordable homes in Dubai, wher…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
2 835 m²
€ 481,972
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 088 m²
€ 517,752
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 551 m²
€ 419,884
Presenting Verdana 2 at Dubai Investments Park that features 4 bedroom townhouses. This uniq…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
257 m²
€ 841,108
Senses – is a collection of townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms ranging in size from 257 m2. All lo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
NICE cluster, the third phase of the thrilling DAMAC LAGOONS is coming soon! DAMAC Lagoon…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath
2 261 m²
€ 347,149
Damac Properties’ most recent release Camelia Townhouses at Damac Hills 2 adds to the excite…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
1 924 m²
€ 327,340
Damac Properties’ most recent release Camelia Townhouses at Damac Hills 2 adds to the excite…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
1 559 m²
€ 568,264
Elite Estates is delighted to present you this brand new 3 Bedroom plus Maids townhouse in t…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 400 m²
€ 1,156,338
The latest residential epitome - Elvira at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar Properties offers ext…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 179 m²
€ 396,176
ELORA at the Valley is the newest project release by EMAAR Properties. A stunning new phase …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
2 603 m²
€ 519,981
ELORA at the Valley is the newest project release by EMAAR Properties. A stunning new phase …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
532 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,930,457
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
371 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,318,494
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
294 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 991,144
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
4 851 m²
€ 1,463,324
We are delighted to present the Opal Gardens villas by Meydan. The most eagerly awaited laun…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
212 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 581,353
GATEWAY 2 Luxurious life by the sea in Ras al-Khaimah ( UAE ) Gateway Residences is a moder…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 482 m²
€ 644,033
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 378 m²
€ 648,985
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 378 m²
€ 637,100
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 482 m²
€ 702,469
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Properties features in UAE
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map