Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Istanbul, Turkey

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 6
Baltalimanı Yalı Dairesi 4+1 6. Kat 200m2 Kiracılı  Kiracı 45.000 Tl ödüy…
€ 3,285,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
€ 1,994,300
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
€ 600,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
€ 600,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 16
€ 175,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
€ 477,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 14
€ 480,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€ 420,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
€ 234,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
€ 275,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
€ 223,500
Multilevel apartments in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 262,885
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 256,751
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
€ 163,170
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
€ 190,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
€ 875,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 590,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18/4
€ 449,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/18
€ 449,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
€ 366,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/26
€ 265,000
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Koşuyolu Koru Evleri Project Description Suitable for Citizenship Title Deed is ready…
€ 2,217,299

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir