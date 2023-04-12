UAE
TRY
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Studios
Studios for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Studio apartment
Clear all
22 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath
22 m²
1 Floor
€ 69,900
Studio on the ground floor with an open view and a terrace of 8 m2, major repairs have just …
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
26 m²
3 Floor
€ 57,900
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the Torreblanca area, located on the 3rd floor. The total a…
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
42 m²
€ 59,900
Studio in Torrevieja, La Mata district, 42 m. Surface, 550 m. From the beach, bathroom, part…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
25 m²
1 Floor
€ 38,500
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the San luis area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
el Campello, Spain
1 bath
48 m²
€ 175,000
The ability of an investor!The studio on the first line of Playa Muchavista is completely re…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
25 m²
1 Floor
€ 49,900
Studio for sale 300 meters from the beach! Great location. Great investment!
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
37 m²
1 Floor
€ 85,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
27 m²
1 Floor
€ 48,000
For sale a studio in Torrevieja in the San Luis district, located on the first floor. The to…
Studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
29 m²
5 Floor
€ 59,900
For sale studio in the Playa del Cura area. After repair. Air conditioning installed. The di…
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
22 m²
3 Floor
€ 59,900
For sale a studio in Torrevieja in Curva del Palangre, located on the floor 3. The total are…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
35 m²
4 Floor
€ 63,000
Studio with 1 bathroom, kitchen, large terrace, furnished, close to the beach and all servic…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
€ 110,000
Brand new studios near Alicante university. New build studios next to the University of Alic…
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
26 m²
€ 42,900
Refurbished studio with views to La Mata lake near the beach . Refurbished studio in La Mata…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
30 m²
1 Floor
€ 36,000
We offer great studio with good location and in 300 meters from the wonderful beach. The li…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
27 m²
€ 95,000
Especially for you we offer beautiful studio! Is locateded in only several meters from th…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
1 Floor
€ 87,500
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Denia, Spain
1 bath
47 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 122,163
The effective new housing estate offers the light and comfortable real estate exclusive and …
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
€ 109,000
Studio with the small bedroom and the bathroom and kitchen and the living room overlooking …
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 100,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Alacant Alicante, Spain
1 bath
42 m²
€ 95,000
We offer good studio and locateded in the downtown. Nearby there are all necessary types of …
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Alacant Alicante, Spain
1 bath
30 m²
€ 89,000
We are glad to offer you comfortable studio with a stunning view! the Apartment in excellen…
1 room studio apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
32 m²
11 Floor
€ 100,000
We bring to your attention studio penthouse with great sea view the Apartment has great loc…
