Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 74 m² 1 Floor
€ 153,000
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the La veta area, located on the 1st floor. The total area …
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 59 m²
€ 147,000
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area. The total area of 59.00 m2, the plot of …
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 105,000
Duplex, in the corner, very cozy, with spacious terraces and unobstructed views located in a…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 66 m²
€ 195,000
Duplex is located in a closed urban area with a swimming pool and its parking.Duplex consist…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 85 m²
€ 190,000
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Torretas area. The total area of 85.00 m2 consists of 4…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 163,500
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Nueva Torrevieja area. The total area of 70.00 m2, dupl…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 115,000
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 71.00 m2, duplex…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 107 m²
€ 167,260
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 155,000
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja near Carrefour. The total area of 90.00 m2 consists of 4 rooms…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 175,000
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa near Villamartin. Duplex from 1997. With a total area of 90…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
€ 149,000
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Calas blanca area. The total area of 0.00 m2, the plot …
