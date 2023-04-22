Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Balearic Islands
  4. Ibiza
  5. Sant Josep de sa Talaia

Residential properties for sale in Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Spain

6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
4 bath
€ 3,650,000
Villa Lemon is located in Calo d’en Real – south west – Ibiza, in the municipality of San Jo…
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,795,000
This beautiful recently renovated property with sea views is located above the bay of Cala V…
Villa 5 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
5 bath
€ 3,550,000
This luxurious villa with plenty of privacy is located near Es Cubells, one of the most high…
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
4 bath
€ 3,650,000
Description Modern renovated villa with fantastic sea views The completely renovated villa i…
4 room apartment in Ibiza, Spain
4 room apartment
Ibiza, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,600,000
This luxurious apartment has a spectacular view of the magical rock “Es Vedra”. It is a very…
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
6 bath
€ 2,900,000
Beautiful villa in the quiet area of San José. This villa contains 6 bedrooms and 6 bathroom…

