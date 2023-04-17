Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. San Miguel de Abona
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

Studio apartment To archive
3 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 38 m²
€ 60,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
