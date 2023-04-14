Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Rojales
  7. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Rojales, Spain

Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 301,885
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 275,800
New private Mediterranean style residential located in Ciudad Quesada, with communal pool an…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 146 m²
€ 187,000
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 169 m²
€ 270,000
Ciudad Quesada is an exclusive area, mainly composed of individual villas in Doña Pepa and L…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 142 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 219,500
Don't miss this offer! The extraordinary property next to the La Marquesa Golf Course, in a …
