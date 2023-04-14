UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Pilar de la Horadada
Villas
Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa
Clear all
83 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 bath
189 m²
€ 1,485,000
Modern and contemporary design with golf views, indoor and outdoor parking. Kitchen: E…
Villa 5 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4 bath
380 m²
€ 1,480,000
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
211 m²
€ 1,595,000
Each house has an independent access from the streets surrounding the plot, as there are no …
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 bath
332 m²
€ 2,365,000
Luxury villa located in Las Colinas Golf. It offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with designer…
Villa 4 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
156 m²
€ 1,090,000
3 custom villas with sea views. Each house has an independent access from the streets surrou…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
149 m²
€ 698,000
Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca 3 wonderful homes located very close t…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
116 m²
€ 344,900
4 semi detached houses in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located very close to the Anton…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 436,800
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build residential of villas in Pilar de la H…
Villa 2 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 332,200
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 bath
539 m²
€ 3,450,000
MODERN VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH (LAS HIGUERICAS)~ ~ Just 100 m from Las Higueric…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
116 m²
€ 333,500
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 342,200
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 345,000
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 342,200
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 436,800
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build residential of villas in Pilar de la H…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
116 m²
€ 333,500
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 345,000
Villa 2 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 332,200
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 bath
539 m²
€ 3,450,000
MODERN VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH (LAS HIGUERICAS)~ ~ Just 100 m from Las Higueric…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 342,200
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 436,800
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build residential of villas in Pilar de la H…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
116 m²
€ 333,500
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 345,000
Villa 2 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 332,200
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE~ ~ New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar d…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 bath
539 m²
€ 3,450,000
MODERN VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH (LAS HIGUERICAS)~ ~ Just 100 m from Las Higueric…
Villa 2 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 380,000
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
1 bath
111 m²
€ 244,900
Villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante, Costa BlancaA beautiful villa on a corner plot, dis…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 bath
103 m²
€ 329,900
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 247,500
Semi-detached villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive development of moder…
Villa 2 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 229,500
Semi-detached villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive development of moder…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map