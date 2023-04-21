Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Orihuela
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Orihuela, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
55 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Villa Martin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
1 bath 100 m²
€ 169,000
3 room townhouse in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room townhouse
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse in Cabo Roig, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 211,900
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 126,000
3 room townhouse in Villa Martin, Spain
3 room townhouse
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 149,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath 104 m²
€ 359,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 125,000
3 room townhouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 56 m²
€ 109,900
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 149,900
3 room townhouse in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
3 room townhouse
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 259,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cabo Roig, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath 60 m²
€ 115,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Villa Martin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 102,000
3 room townhouse in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 115 m²
€ 269,000
3 room townhouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 105,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 125,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 139,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 125,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 139,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 155,000
Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima, urb Campana in Orihuela Costa, Spain. For sale semi-detac…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 178 m²
€ 250,000
Semi- detached house for sale on three floors with semi-basement and community pool in Resid…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 270,000
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 270,000
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 270,000
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath 89 m²
€ 165,000
Nice bungalow for sale in the Villamartín area, just 950 meters from the famous Zenia Boulev…
3 room townhouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 198,000
For sale semi-detached house of 97 m2 with a large plot with entrance for the car and the po…
3 room townhouse in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 122 m²
€ 219,800
House with 2 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 1 full bathroom with white lacquered f…
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 135,000
Semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for sale offers the ideal opportunity for…
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath 72 m²
€ 209,000
Semi-detached house for sale on two streets on one floor with a 350 m2 plot and a 72 m2 hous…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir