Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Orihuela
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Orihuela, Spain
55 properties total found
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
126 m²
€ 250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
1 bath
100 m²
€ 169,000
3 room townhouse
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 211,900
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 126,000
3 room townhouse
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 149,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath
104 m²
€ 359,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 125,000
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
56 m²
€ 109,900
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 149,900
3 room townhouse
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
3 bath
98 m²
€ 259,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath
60 m²
€ 115,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 102,000
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
115 m²
€ 269,000
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
90 m²
€ 105,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 125,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 139,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 125,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 139,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 155,000
Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima, urb Campana in Orihuela Costa, Spain. For sale semi-detac…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
178 m²
€ 250,000
Semi- detached house for sale on three floors with semi-basement and community pool in Resid…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 270,000
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 270,000
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 270,000
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath
89 m²
€ 165,000
Nice bungalow for sale in the Villamartín area, just 950 meters from the famous Zenia Boulev…
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 198,000
For sale semi-detached house of 97 m2 with a large plot with entrance for the car and the po…
3 room townhouse
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
122 m²
€ 219,800
House with 2 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 1 full bathroom with white lacquered f…
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 135,000
Semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for sale offers the ideal opportunity for…
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath
72 m²
€ 209,000
Semi-detached house for sale on two streets on one floor with a 350 m2 plot and a 72 m2 hous…
