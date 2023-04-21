UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Orihuela
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse
Clear all
64 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 389,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 379,905
Vista Azul XXXVI is a residential complex consisting of apartments and semi-detached chalets…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
54 m²
€ 339,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 399,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 350,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 465,405
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
1 Floor
€ 159,950
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 399,900
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
138 m²
€ 339,900
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 399,900
New project in Las Higuericas. The penthouses have two or three bedrooms, two bathrooms an…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 465,405
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
3 Floor
€ 249,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
3 Floor
€ 249,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
123 m²
2 Floor
€ 229,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 369,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA FLAMENCA New Build luxury complex of apartments with 2 bedro…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 379,905
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 312,200
NEW LUXURY RESIDENTIAL IN CAMPOAMOR !!!~ ~ Imagine a place where the sea and nature become t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
173 m²
€ 1,349,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LAS COLINAS GOLF~ ~ New Build development of luxury apartments on …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 333,000
FABULOUS PENTHOUSE WITH SPA AND COMMUNITY GIM~ ~ Modern style complex with apartments with v…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
76 m²
€ 219,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VILLAMARTIN~ ~ New Build residential complex of 112 very co…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
126 m²
€ 360,000
NEW LUXURY RESIDENTIAL IN CAMPOAMOR !!!~ ~ Imagine a place where the sea and nature become t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 333,000
FABULOUS PENTHOUSE WITH SPA AND COMMUNITY GIM~ ~ Modern style complex with apartments with v…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
173 m²
€ 1,349,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LAS COLINAS GOLF~ ~ New Build development of luxury apartments on …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 312,200
NEW LUXURY RESIDENTIAL IN CAMPOAMOR !!!~ ~ Imagine a place where the sea and nature become t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
126 m²
€ 360,000
NEW LUXURY RESIDENTIAL IN CAMPOAMOR !!!~ ~ Imagine a place where the sea and nature become t…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
76 m²
€ 219,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VILLAMARTIN~ ~ New Build residential complex of 112 very co…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 333,000
FABULOUS PENTHOUSE WITH SPA AND COMMUNITY GIM~ ~ Modern style complex with apartments with v…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
173 m²
€ 1,349,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LAS COLINAS GOLF~ ~ New Build development of luxury apartments on …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 312,200
NEW LUXURY RESIDENTIAL IN CAMPOAMOR !!!~ ~ Imagine a place where the sea and nature become t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
126 m²
€ 360,000
NEW LUXURY RESIDENTIAL IN CAMPOAMOR !!!~ ~ Imagine a place where the sea and nature become t…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map