Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 215,000
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 70.00 m2, duplex b…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cabo Roig, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 129,000
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Filipinas. The total area of 90.00 m2 consists of 3 …
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 292 m²
€ 895,000
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Campoamor. The total area of 291.80 m2, a plot of 460 m2…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 194,900
We are pleased to present this fantastic quadruple complex in Villamartin. & amp; nbsp; Vill…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath 140 m²
€ 160,000
Townhouse at the Sal y Mar IV residence in La Zenia, four hundred meters from the beach. H…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
1 bath
€ 79,900
Duplex with a very good orientation and located in La Florida, in close proximity to restaur…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 259,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 42 m2.New Build.There is commun…
