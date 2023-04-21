UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Orihuela
Bungalow
Bungalows for sale in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow
Clear all
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
61 m²
€ 269,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 149,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
1 bath
€ 129,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 229,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
1 bath
70 m²
€ 99,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 262,500
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
2 bath
52 m²
€ 92,500
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 bath
60 m²
€ 110,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 211,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 178,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Entre Naranjos, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 225,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 275,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
61 m²
€ 249,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 115,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
2 bath
60 m²
€ 110,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Laguna Green, Spain
2 bath
66 m²
€ 179,900
Bungalow 5 rooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
We offer you a bungalow in the beautiful and calm area of Playa Flamenca with four bedrooms,…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
1 bath
57 m²
€ 135,000
Nice bungalow for sale in the residential Villa Cristina in a very quiet area and close to m…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 115,500
1.395 / 5.000Resultados de traducciónResultado de traducciónAn ideal property to enjoy the q…
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 72,000
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Los altos area. The total area of 45.00 m2, the 1995 …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
79 m²
€ 225,000
We are proud to can offer a high quality standard bungalow which was only built in 2018 in a…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
145 m²
€ 269,900
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 249,900
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath
66 m²
€ 135,500
Top floor bungalow for sale, 66 m2 house with 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living room with firepla…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
1 bath
62 m²
€ 167,500
For sale bungalow in Oriuela Costa in the Playa Flamenca area. The total area of 62.00 m2, t…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 125,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 205,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 220,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
58 m²
€ 199,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
62 m²
€ 199,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map