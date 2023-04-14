UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
Villas
Villas for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa
Clear all
65 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 795,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 469,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 399,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 595,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 795,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 192.0…
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 449,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 120.0…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 395,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 107.0…
Villa 2 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 335,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 84.00…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 595,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the Finestrat Pueblo area. The total area of 150.00 m2, the p…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 595,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 469,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 795,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
181 m²
€ 819,000
Villa for sale in Villachoyos. Its total area is 181 square meters and 143 square meters of …
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
123 m²
€ 545,000
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
119 m²
€ 425,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
119 m²
€ 425,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
119 m²
€ 425,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath
355 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale in Villachoyos in the Montiboli area. The total area of 355.00 m2, a plot of …
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 315,000
Rustic and independent villa in one of the most sought after games in Villajoyosa, because o…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath
356 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
119 m²
€ 425,000
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath
425 m²
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca, Alicante Each villa is built on 2 floors, 4 b…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
119 m²
1 Floor
€ 435,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE VILLAJOSE A new residential complex located in a quiet and privileged loc…
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
302 m²
€ 1,190,000
Plot: 810 m2. Built area: 301.81 m2 in total, of which 78.45 are of semi…
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
351 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale with incredible sea views in Villachoyos. The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathroo…
Villa 5 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
€ 480,000
House in Villachoyos ID D11642
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
116 m²
1 Floor
€ 612,500
TAUNHAUS IN THE HOUSE OF 50 M FROM THE FAT Fantastic two-story townhouse located in a resid…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
189 m²
€ 435,000
House for sale in Villajoyos in the Villajoyosa area. The total area of 189.00 m2, a plot of…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map