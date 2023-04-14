Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
65 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 469,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 399,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 192.0…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 449,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 120.0…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 395,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 107.0…
Villa 2 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 335,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 84.00…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the Finestrat Pueblo area. The total area of 150.00 m2, the p…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 469,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 181 m²
€ 819,000
Villa for sale in Villachoyos. Its total area is 181 square meters and 143 square meters of …
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 123 m²
€ 545,000
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath 355 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale in Villachoyos in the Montiboli area. The total area of 355.00 m2, a plot of …
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 315,000
Rustic and independent villa in one of the most sought after games in Villajoyosa, because o…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath 356 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
5 bath 425 m²
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca, Alicante Each villa is built on 2 floors, 4 b…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 119 m² 1 Floor
€ 435,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE VILLAJOSE A new residential complex located in a quiet and privileged loc…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 302 m²
€ 1,190,000
Plot: 810 m2.&nbsp; &nbsp;Built area: 301.81 m2 in total, of which 78.45 are of semi…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 351 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale with incredible sea views in Villachoyos. The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathroo…
Villa 5 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
€ 480,000
House in Villachoyos ID D11642
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 116 m² 1 Floor
€ 612,500
TAUNHAUS IN THE HOUSE OF 50 M FROM THE FAT Fantastic two-story townhouse located in a resid…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 189 m²
€ 435,000
House for sale in Villajoyos in the Villajoyosa area. The total area of 189.00 m2, a plot of…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir