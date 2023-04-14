Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 165 m²
€ 898,000
Duplex penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 1,407,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 173 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Penthouse for sale in Villachoyos in the Playa del moro area, located on the 3rd floor. The …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 128 m² 12 Floor
€ 229,000
Beautiful penthouse for sale in one of the best urbanizations in La Cala. It has 63 useful s…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 155 m² 6 Floor
€ 850,000
Duplex Penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 164 m² 11 Floor
€ 315,000
Penthouse for sale in Villajoyos in the Cala Villajoyosa area, located on the 11th floor. Th…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA New Build residential complex of 32 ap…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 250,000
Penthouse for sale in Villajoyosa 115m2 with garage space. The house is made up of 4 bedroom…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 315,000
Penthouse in fantastic condition with unobstructed views in La Cala de Villajoyosa.The attic…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 98 m² 4 Floor
€ 360,000
QUARTERS IN NEWS IN LOCALITY WITH SEA A new residential complex consisting of 32 apartments…
Penthouse 3 roomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m²
€ 540,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 105 m² 6 Floor
€ 690,000
ANIMALS IN 100 M FROM THE BEACH IN THE VILLAHOOS !!! An exclusive private and indoor reside…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 785,000
FUTURE PENTHAUS 50M FROM THE BEACH Do you want to enjoy the sun and the sea from the jacuz…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 173 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,050,000
The refined standard of living on the first line of the sea! Here is a unique opportunity t…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 173 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,050,000
The refined standard of living on the first line of the sea! Here is a unique opportunity t…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 226 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,150,000
The refined standard of living on the first line of the sea! Here is a unique opportunity t…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 127 m²
€ 520,000
Own apartment by the sea & ndash; dream! This offer & mdash; a great chance to make a dream …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 190 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 279,000
Bright sun, clear sky, dazzling sand and caressing wave noise! Wonderful two-level penthouse…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 100 m² 6 Floor
€ 175,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 108 m²
€ 619,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Garden: 65 m2, 2 terraces: 82 m2.Orientation - south.New…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 140 m² 9 Floor
€ 248,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 120 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 285,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 136 m²
€ 199,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 160 m² 9 Floor
€ 265,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 120 m² 9 Floor
€ 158,000
We offer you two comfortable single-bedroom penthouses with separate entrances, which can be…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 120 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 185,000
We offer you a safe investment in an excellent area of the resort city, which is becoming mo…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 197 m² 11 Floor
€ 240,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
