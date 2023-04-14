UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
165 m²
€ 898,000
Duplex penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,407,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
173 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Penthouse for sale in Villachoyos in the Playa del moro area, located on the 3rd floor. The …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
128 m²
12 Floor
€ 229,000
Beautiful penthouse for sale in one of the best urbanizations in La Cala. It has 63 useful s…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
155 m²
6 Floor
€ 850,000
Duplex Penthouse in Villajoyosa with the best sea views in a prestigious residential complex…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA~ ~ New Build residential complex of 32 …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
164 m²
11 Floor
€ 315,000
Penthouse for sale in Villajoyos in the Cala Villajoyosa area, located on the 11th floor. Th…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 265,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN VILLAJOYOSA CLOSE TO THE SEA New Build residential complex of 32 ap…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 250,000
Penthouse for sale in Villajoyosa 115m2 with garage space. The house is made up of 4 bedroom…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 315,000
Penthouse in fantastic condition with unobstructed views in La Cala de Villajoyosa.The attic…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
4 Floor
€ 360,000
QUARTERS IN NEWS IN LOCALITY WITH SEA A new residential complex consisting of 32 apartments…
Penthouse 3 rooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
€ 540,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
6 Floor
€ 690,000
ANIMALS IN 100 M FROM THE BEACH IN THE VILLAHOOS !!! An exclusive private and indoor reside…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 785,000
FUTURE PENTHAUS 50M FROM THE BEACH Do you want to enjoy the sun and the sea from the jacuz…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
173 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,050,000
The refined standard of living on the first line of the sea! Here is a unique opportunity t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
173 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,050,000
The refined standard of living on the first line of the sea! Here is a unique opportunity t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
226 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,150,000
The refined standard of living on the first line of the sea! Here is a unique opportunity t…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
127 m²
€ 520,000
Own apartment by the sea & ndash; dream! This offer & mdash; a great chance to make a dream …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
190 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 279,000
Bright sun, clear sky, dazzling sand and caressing wave noise! Wonderful two-level penthouse…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
6 Floor
€ 175,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
108 m²
€ 619,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Garden: 65 m2, 2 terraces: 82 m2.Orientation - south.New…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
9 Floor
€ 248,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
120 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 285,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
136 m²
€ 199,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
160 m²
9 Floor
€ 265,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
9 Floor
€ 158,000
We offer you two comfortable single-bedroom penthouses with separate entrances, which can be…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
11/11 Floor
€ 185,000
We offer you a safe investment in an excellent area of the resort city, which is becoming mo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
197 m²
11 Floor
€ 240,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map