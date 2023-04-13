Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Duplex 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 162 m² 2 Floor
€ 280,000
Fantastic duplex with sea views in the urbanization of Los Cerezos in FinestratLive surround…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 309 m²
€ 785,000
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 195 m² 2 Floor
€ 390,000
Duplex for sale in Phine Strat in Camporrosso village, located on the 2nd floor. The total a…
Duplex 6 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 550,000
Duplex, in the urbanization premium class « Camporosso Village », overlooking the sea, mount…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 175 m²
€ 339,000
The impressive duplex is located in the prestigious urbanization of the Balcony de Finestrat…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 144 m² 2 Floor
€ 440,000
Magnificent two-tier apartment in a residential area of Sierra Cortina Located in a very qu…
1 room Duplexin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room Duplex
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 78 m² 2 Floor
€ 114,000
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 255,000
A newly renovated townhouse ( 2016 ) with independent entry into the Altea Hills urbanizatio…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 210 m²
€ 385,000
Duplex for sale in Finestrat. One of the best works done on the entire Costa Blanca. The apa…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 186 m²
€ 440,000
Duplex for sale in Finestrat. One of the best works done on the entire Costa Blanca. Duplex …
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 189,000
Duplex with beautiful sea views in the Poniente area, in a quiet and familiar urbanization.T…

