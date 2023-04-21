Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
2
el Campello
2
Mutxamel
2
Sant Joan d Alacant
1
Xixona Jijona
1
9 properties total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 260 m²
€ 365,000
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
215 m²
€ 340,000
XX
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 192 m²
€ 400,000
For sale bungalow in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area. The total area of 192.00 m2, a plot of 5…
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 467,000
Apartment building with sea views and a few meters from Muchavista Beach.Very spacious and b…
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 bath 212 m²
€ 329,000
Spacious and bright semi-detached house of about 200 square meters, recently renovated, in t…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 248 m²
€ 695,000
Bungalow for sale in El Campello in the Campello Playa area. The total area of 248.00 m2, th…
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
€ 231,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Xixona Jijona, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath
€ 285,000
Bungalow in Hijon ID D11429
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath
€ 150,000
Bungalow at Bucot ID D12620

