Villas for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
17 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
93 m²
€ 225,000
House for sale in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 93.00 m2, the plot of 3…
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 186,000
Cozy townhouse for sale in the urbanization of Eden Guardamar de Segura.The townhouse consis…
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 102,000
House for sale in Guardamar in the Pinomar area. The total area of 65.00 m2 consists of 3 ro…
Villa Villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
44 m²
€ 59,900
House for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 44.00 m2, built in …
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
€ 158,000
Detached villa, south-facing and cozy, located in a prestigious area 4 km from the…
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
151 m²
€ 452,000
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath
171 m²
1 Floor
€ 434,500
VILLAS ADOSED FROM NEW WORK IN GUARD OF THE Residential SECURE of new work from 8 villages s…
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 469,000
Modern villas with 3 bedrooms in El RasoFor people who value comfort and quality, we offer t…
Villa 5 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 390,000
Villa located in San Luis, Torrevieja. The property is situated in a well communicated area …
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
156 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 309,000
Beautiful complex on the southern coast of Costa Blanca just 2 km from the sea, framed by na…
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 442,550
A limited series of villas with outstanding character built in modern architecture emphasizi…
Villa 5 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
6 bath
537 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,187,000
A delightful country house and a highlight of which were unique front decisions and is loca…
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath
410 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 633,750
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath
339 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 444,550
Unique opportunity to become the happy owner of the magnificent country house unique and in …
