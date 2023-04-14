Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Guardamar del Segura
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 93 m²
€ 225,000
House for sale in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 93.00 m2, the plot of 3…
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 186,000
Cozy townhouse for sale in the urbanization of Eden Guardamar de Segura.The townhouse consis…
Villa 2 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 102,000
House for sale in Guardamar in the Pinomar area. The total area of 65.00 m2 consists of 3 ro…
Villa Villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa Villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
44 m²
€ 59,900
House for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 44.00 m2, built in …
Villa 2 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 158,000
Detached villa, south-facing and cozy,&nbsp; located in a prestigious area 4 km from the…
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 452,000
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath 171 m² 1 Floor
€ 434,500
VILLAS ADOSED FROM NEW WORK IN GUARD OF THE Residential SECURE of new work from 8 villages s…
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 143 m²
€ 469,000
Modern villas with 3 bedrooms in El RasoFor people who value comfort and quality, we offer t…
Villa 5 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 390,000
Villa located in San Luis, Torrevieja. The property is situated in a well communicated area …
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 156 m² Number of floors 2
€ 309,000
Beautiful complex on the southern coast of Costa Blanca just 2 km from the sea, framed by na…
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 442,550
A limited series of villas with outstanding character built in modern architecture emphasizi…
Villa 5 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
6 bath 537 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,187,000
A delightful country house and a highlight of which were unique front decisions and is loca…
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath 410 m² Number of floors 2
€ 633,750
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath 339 m² Number of floors 2
€ 444,550
Unique opportunity to become the happy owner of the magnificent country house unique and in …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir