  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Guardamar del Segura
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

17 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 61 m²
€ 86,000
Corner house completely renovated with a beautiful garden and a large terrace with unobstruc…
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 130 m²
€ 289,000
VILLA IN COASTAL AREA WITH LITTLE OVERCROWDING~ ~ The property consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath 171 m²
€ 434,500
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential of 8 semi-de…
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 289,000
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 279,000
Sale of 22 houses on three floors plus a basement (37.50 m2 to 66.70 m2) in Guardamar del Se…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 294,000
Terraced house of 142 square meters with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fitted kitchen with acc…
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 289,675
We offer you a cozy townhouse in the city of Guardamar del Segura with amazing sea views. To…
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m² Number of floors 3
€ 279,000
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 229 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 226,633
Modern accommodation within walking distance of the beach. The complex in which the property…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 101 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 192,000
TURNKEY new housing! Hurry! Favorable price! we Offer the real estate on the first floor o…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 88 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 183,000
New accommodation POD KLYUCH! Hurry! Profitable price! We offer a property on the top floor …
