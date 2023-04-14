Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 80 m²
€ 165,000
The penthouse with sea views and only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. The house has an …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 78 m² 1 Floor
€ 295,000
NEW QUARTERS IN GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURA New residential complex located in the very center of…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 271,000
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 360,000
Penthouse With Large Terrace And Views Of The Sea And Dunes. This fantastic penthouse of app…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 74 m² 1 Floor
€ 243,000
NEW QUARTERS IN EL - RASO, GUARDAMAR - DEL - SEGURA A new residential complex of apartments …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 186 m² 7 Floor
€ 374,900
Penthouse for sale in Guardamar in the marina area, located on the 7 floor. The total area o…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 127 m²
€ 259,950
Guardamar del Segura is characterised by its good communication with the N-332 and the autop…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² 5 Floor
€ 430,000
Magnificent luxury penthouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living-dining room, independent k…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 82 m²
€ 309,950
Roqueta is a house with 2 and 3 bedrooms located in the very center of Guardamar del Segura,…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 327,950
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 73 m² 2 Floor
€ 289,000
FANTASTIC HOUSE ON THE LIMITED NATURAL SQUARE A private residential complex with houses wit…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 131 m²
€ 149,900
Beautiful Bungalow with 2 floors located in Guardamar del Segura in Moncayo. The property ha…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 336,000
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 630,000
Is a lovely residential located in Guardamar del Segura. It’s only 2 minutes walking distan…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 260,125
Modern property in walking distance from the beach. The complex, in which the housing was bu…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 152 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 217,000
The modern new housing estate in El Raso's urbanization and near the salt lake of emerald c…
