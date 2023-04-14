UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Guardamar del Segura
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
€ 165,000
The penthouse with sea views and only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. The house has an …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
1 Floor
€ 295,000
NEW QUARTERS IN GUARDAMAR-DEL-SEGURA New residential complex located in the very center of…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 271,000
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 295,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA ~ ~ New Build residential complex located in th…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 295,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA ~ ~ New Build residential complex located in th…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 271,000
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 295,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA ~ ~ New Build residential complex located in th…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 271,000
FANTASTIC HOUSING ON THE EDGE OF A PROTECTED NATURAL AREA~ ~ Private residential complex, wi…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 360,000
Penthouse With Large Terrace And Views Of The Sea And Dunes. This fantastic penthouse of app…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
1 Floor
€ 243,000
NEW QUARTERS IN EL - RASO, GUARDAMAR - DEL - SEGURA A new residential complex of apartments …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
186 m²
7 Floor
€ 374,900
Penthouse for sale in Guardamar in the marina area, located on the 7 floor. The total area o…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
127 m²
€ 259,950
Guardamar del Segura is characterised by its good communication with the N-332 and the autop…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
5 Floor
€ 430,000
Magnificent luxury penthouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living-dining room, independent k…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
82 m²
€ 309,950
Roqueta is a house with 2 and 3 bedrooms located in the very center of Guardamar del Segura,…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
€ 327,950
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
2 Floor
€ 289,000
FANTASTIC HOUSE ON THE LIMITED NATURAL SQUARE A private residential complex with houses wit…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
131 m²
€ 149,900
Beautiful Bungalow with 2 floors located in Guardamar del Segura in Moncayo. The property ha…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
220 m²
€ 336,000
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
131 m²
€ 630,000
Is a lovely residential located in Guardamar del Segura. It’s only 2 minutes walking distan…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
67 m²
€ 260,125
Modern property in walking distance from the beach. The complex, in which the housing was bu…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
152 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 217,000
The modern new housing estate in El Raso's urbanization and near the salt lake of emerald c…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
153 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 207,000
The modern new housing estate in El Raso's urbanization and near the salt lake of emerald c…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
153 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 209,000
The modern new housing estate in El Raso's urbanization and near the salt lake of emerald c…
