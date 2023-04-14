Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Guardamar del Segura
  7. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Bungalow 1 bedroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 46 m²
€ 63,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m²
€ 128,000
Bungalow as new 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, kitchen with utility room, living room, w…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 59 m²
€ 64,900
Bungalows for sale in Torrevieja in the district of El Chaparral. The bungalow with a total …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 97 m² 2 Floor
€ 396,000
SPECIES IN THE SEA with the possibility of PRIVATPOOL OR JACUZI High quality houses in a re…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 396,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 115 m²
€ 368,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 124 m²
€ 360,000
Royal Park Sea is a new concept for two-level apartments located in Guardamar, just 600 mete…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 124 m²
€ 368,000
TYPES ON THE SEA with the possibility of PRIVATE POOL OR JACUZ High-quality houses in a clo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir