  Realting.com
  Spain
  Valencian Community
  Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  Calp
  Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Calp, Spain

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€ 1,407,000
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 6
€ 329,000
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 6
€ 269,000
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 1
€ 315,000
Wonderful penthouse for sale in Calpe. Its total area is 151 square meters, and its usable a…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€ 340,000
MAGNIFICENT AVANT-GARDE DESIGN FLAT IN CALPE~ ~ Flat with 3 bedrooms, large terrace, two bat…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 15
€ 325,000
Great new building of avant-garde design in Calpe Promotion of new construction in Calpe wi…
Penthouse in Calp, Spain
Penthouse
Calp, Spain
€ 1,300,000
1
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 395,000
Impressive penthouse with a decent respectable panoramic view! Just a few meters to the pict…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 840,000
If you dream of a comfortable life in a new stylish modern house, then we will happily prese…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
Large villa in a great place awaits you! The main living area is located on the middle floor…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 525,000
Shoreline apartment! What could be better? Playa-de-la-Fosa and all necessary infrastructure…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 268,000
We present you a luxurious complex of 36 apartments in Calp.The layout of the property invol…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
Spacious apartment with private pool on the terrace at your service. Located penthouse in …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 253,000
We present to you a luxurious complex of 36 apartments in Calpe. Planking property involves …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Floor 15/15
€ 477,200
A respectable new residential complex in one of the best districts in Calpe! Exclusive arr…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 15/15
€ 505,250
A respectable new residential complex in one of the best districts in Calpe! Exclusive arr…
