Villas for sale in Altea, Spain

268 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
418 m²
€ 1,181,500
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
416 m²
€ 2,044,000
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
374 m²
€ 1,908,000
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
344 m²
€ 1,728,000
Azure Altea Homes 2, exclusive luxurious villas in Altea, unique and customized projects, in…
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
416 m²
€ 1,137,500
Blanc Altea Homes private modern villas for sale with seaviews in Altea (North Costa Blanca,…
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
749 m²
€ 4,300,000
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
517 m²
€ 1,972,000
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath
564 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa with sea and mountain views in Altea, Costa Blanca The house has a built area of 564m2…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
184 m²
€ 549,000
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
210 m²
€ 858,000
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
505 m²
€ 1,908,000
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
417 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA~ ~ New Build Luxury Villa located in a residential estate fu…
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
417 m²
€ 1,102,500
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
210 m²
€ 858,000
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
505 m²
€ 1,908,000
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
417 m²
€ 1,102,500
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
210 m²
€ 858,000
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
505 m²
€ 1,908,000
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
500 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca A magnificent home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath
970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath
1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
6 bath
2 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Very close to the center of Altea la Vella and only 15 minutes from Benidorm and Calpe.The p…
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
330 m²
€ 1,100,000
This beautiful villa is situated in a quiet residential area of Santa Clara just a few kilom…
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
417 m²
€ 1,137,500
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
501 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
505 m²
€ 1,908,000
Luxury villa in Altea, Alicante, Costa Blanca The house is located in one of the most desire…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath
210 m²
€ 820,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
458 m²
€ 1,728,000
Magnificent villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante A villa that encompasses design, efficie…
