Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Houses
Houses for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia
Kuzhutskiy selsovet
4
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet
3
Chernuhinskiy selsovet
3
Bezvodninskiy selsovet
2
Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet
2
Paninskiy selsovet
2
Shapkinskiy selsovet
2
Ust-Kurdyumskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Zaprudnovskiy selsovet
2
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet
1
Engels
1
Gorodets
1
Holyazinskiy selsovet
1
Ilinskiy selsovet
1
Kstovo
1
Lomovskiy selsovet
1
Novolikeevskiy selsovet
1
Prudovskiy selsovet
1
Zinyakovskiy selsovet
1
Zolinskiy selsovet
1
House
153 properties total found
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,323
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
126 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,760
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
191 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 387,955
A deposit was made until May 31, 2023. ! I bring to your attention a land plot of 28 a…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 60,964
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,640
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,658
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
42 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,253
House
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,531
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
62 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 66,507
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
57 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 32,699
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 94,218
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
49 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 28,952
We offer for the purchase of a residential building and a land plot located on the territory…
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 37,687
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
10 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,323
House
Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
42 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 27,711
Villa Villa
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
152 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 188,435
Villa Villa
Orinkino, Russia
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,565
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
257 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,010
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
266 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,592
Gagino, Russia
57 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,851
House
Lomovskiy selsovet, Russia
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 55,422
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,880
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 116,387
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 116,387
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 46,768
House
Fundrikovo, Russia
65 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,217
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 51,543
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
87 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 29,374
House
Shava, Russia
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 38,796
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,434
ST Dubrava, 10 min. from the bus stop, on the apple tree section, the house requires repair
1
2
3
...
6
