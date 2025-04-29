Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

39 properties total found
Villa in Besencevo, Russia
Villa
Besencevo, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
$120,992
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Dear buyers, A new two -story house in the picturesque village of the Bezvodnoye Kstovsky d…
$78,667
Villa in Afonino, Russia
Villa
Afonino, Russia
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale an elite designer property in the style of a chalet. Luxury cottage with an area of…
$422,260
Villa in Bor, Russia
Villa
Bor, Russia
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location, center of Bor, near the LCD Park Gorky. 1st floor: hallway, hall, kitchen 25…
$211,828
Villa in Nekludovo, Russia
Villa
Nekludovo, Russia
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2 floor cottage 121.6 sq.m. 2018 built, with a land plot of 8 acres, located in .Ne…
$179,146
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique house of 700sq.m for sale in the elite cottage village of "Alexandrovskaya Sloboda"…
$1,03M
Villa in Besencevo, Russia
Villa
Besencevo, Russia
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a cottage with a land plot in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, in the Prioksky district i…
$266,299
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a house in a clean area with a good transport interchange, three …
$104,099
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (for early reservation) of a brick house 120 m2 (in the Haytek style) on the street. Ri…
$81,100
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early reservation) of a brick house 100 m2 (modern class) on the street. River in the …
$73,837
Villa in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Villa
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
Elite cottage village "Amber"! A cozy frame house with an area of ​​155.9 m, built in 2024, …
$167,042
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear buyers, It is proposed to purchase a new house in the picturesque village of the Bezvo…
$72,615
Villa in Bolsaa Elna, Russia
Villa
Bolsaa Elna, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early booking (frame of timber) house 140 m2 (modern classic) on the street. New 43b i…
$130,728
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale, a brick house 145 m on the street apricot KP Novopokrovskoye In the house: a spacio…
$187,619
Villa in Sartakovo, Russia
Villa
Sartakovo, Russia
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
$361,765
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
I propose for sale a cottage in Tiza "Novopokrovskoye", a modern cottage village in the city…
$181,567
Villa in Kamenki, Russia
Villa
Kamenki, Russia
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
A new country house is sold, near Nizhny Novgorod, 17 km from the city, the village of Kamen…
$205,776
Villa in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Villa
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
I offer to buy a half-timbered house with exclusive repairs made according to a design proje…
$272,351
Villa in Kusakovka, Russia
Villa
Kusakovka, Russia
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a cottage in the KP Sunny Valley with an area of ​​174 meters, two floors, four room…
$163,410
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction brick house (cottage) in KP Novopokrovsky 160 m2. Term of delive…
$203,355
Villa in Orinkino, Russia
Villa
Orinkino, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a country house on a plot of 10 acres.   Bogorodsky district, DNP Orinka.   A house f…
$119,834
Villa in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Villa
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A house is sold in a closed well -maintained elite village, located in the pine forest, 22 …
$181,567
Villa in Graznaa, Russia
Villa
Graznaa, Russia
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
The village is located 3 km west of the city of Vyksa. Residential building with land. House…
$66,545
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early reservation) of a wooden frame house 70 m2 (modern classic) on the street. Sovet…
$66,575
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the house in the Nizhny Novgorod district in the cottage village of Aleksandrovskaya …
$447,866
Villa in Novinki, Russia
Villa
Novinki, Russia
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two -story house is sold in the village of Novinka. The house is located on a area of…
$121,045
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage for sale is located in a green area, on a quiet street away from the road. Good …
$302,612
Villa in Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Villa
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
A brick house (cottage) in KP Novopokrovsky 120 m2 is sold.   The cottage is made in the "hi…
$152,516
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a new two -storey building of 138 m2 of class Comfort with an open terrace in IZHS ne…
$96,715
Villa in Podnove, Russia
Villa
Podnove, Russia
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
The site is even square, magnificent view of the Volga. The house is built according to rein…
$363,134
