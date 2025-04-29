Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with a total area of 216 square meters. m. On the ground 2, 5 the hundred…
$143,980
Townhouse in Kstovsky District, Russia
Townhouse
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious apartment in elite Townhouse is sold! We offer you a unique opportunity to becom…
$363,134
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
$181,366
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale Townhaus in KP Baden -Baden with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and base. Your land p…
$158,060
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Townhaus in the Prague KP three floors or two garden. Stained windows, access to its …
$176,786
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhaus in the cottage village of Prague with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and a base with…
$156,753
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
$119,782
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storey townhouses for sale at the construction stage.Townhouses are located in the very pr…
$134,289
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
$124,621
Townhouse in Kstovsky District, Russia
Townhouse
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a townhouse 3-room in KP Frolovskoye (without finishing). The total area taking into …
$96,836
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a townhouse in Afonino on East Street extreme compartment in a row of 8 pieces.Storey…
$108,892
Townhouse in Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Townhouse
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
$118,572
Townhouse in Bogorodsk, Russia
Townhouse
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse is sold, in the state of arrive and live, 1st floor joint bathroom, a living room,…
$90,784
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale Townhaus in KP Baden -Baden with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and base. Your land p…
$127,799
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
A full -fledged three -story Townhouse with repair and furniture. G-shaped plot of land, pan…
$254,194
Townhouse in Novinki, Russia
Townhouse
Novinki, Russia
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a 3-room apartment in Townhouse a separate entrance, my corner house land plot, two c…
$84,126
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
$145,190
