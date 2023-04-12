Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

482 properties total found
5 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 600 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
New builded house 650 sq.m on a  land area of 20  hundred . Number of bedrooms: 5 …
4 room housein Serpukhov, Russia
4 room house
Serpukhov, Russia
4 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,617
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 027 m² Number of floors 3
€ 391,143
6 room housein Pushkino, Russia
6 room house
Pushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 301,739
9 room housein poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 880 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,381,748
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 090 m² Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
4 room housein Polivanovo, Russia
4 room house
Polivanovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 1
€ 251,449
House 4 bathroomsin gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House 4 bathrooms
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 bath 591 m² Number of floors 3
€ 301,627
ADDITIONAL REQUEST FOTOGRAPHIES A house in the cottage village « Aleksandrovo » is presente…
5 room housein Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 290,563
Housein Zavidovo, Russia
House
Zavidovo, Russia
40 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,646
For sale a private house with a land plot in the village of Zavidovo, the first line. The ho…
5 room housein poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,853
5 room housein Sanino, Russia
5 room house
Sanino, Russia
5 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 491,723
Object code in the Agency's database: 421-916, Kiev highway, 18 km from MKAD, Western valley…
4 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 312,914
4 room housein Skuratovskiy, Russia
4 room house
Skuratovskiy, Russia
4 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,617
House residential. Capital buildings with repair, fully suitable for housing. Gas. Water. C…
6 room housein Klenovo, Russia
6 room house
Klenovo, Russia
6 Number of rooms 224 m² Number of floors 2
€ 217,923
Object code in the Agency's database: 305-901, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Zvezda-95 k …
5 room housein Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,148
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-210, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
8 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,955,715
Object code in the Agency's database: 228-938, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Grafsky ponds …
5 room housein poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 183 m² Number of floors 2
€ 637,004
Object code in the Agency's database: 168-115, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Filatov Lug k…
Housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
House
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 211,217
Object code in the Agency's database: 192-204, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Gubcevo. …
5 room housein poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 445,903
Object code in the Agency's database: 368-334, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Flower m / p…
9 room housein poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
13 Number of rooms 939 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,341,062
Object code in the Agency's database: 560-327, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Emerald Vall…
6 room housein Krasnaya Pahra, Russia
6 room house
Krasnaya Pahra, Russia
6 Number of rooms 320 m² Number of floors 3
€ 486,135
Object code in the Agency's database: 195-123, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Vdovo. …
Townhouse 5 roomsin Mosrentgen, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms 128 m² Number of floors 3
€ 185,961
9 room housein Laptevo, Russia
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
9 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 1,061,674
Object code in the Agency's database: 371-816, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. …
8 room housein Ptichnoye, Russia
8 room house
Ptichnoye, Russia
8 Number of rooms 632 m² Number of floors 3
€ 994,621
Object code in the Agency's database: 412-925, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Imperial KP ( …
4 room housein Bylovo, Russia
4 room house
Bylovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 245,861
Object code in the Agency's database: 195-322, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Vdovo. …
Duplexin Kubinka, Russia
Duplex
Kubinka, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,288
6 room housein Nastasino, Russia
6 room house
Nastasino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 507 m² Number of floors 3
€ 726,409
Housein Central Federal District, Russia
House
Central Federal District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m² Number of floors 10
€ 90,800
4 room housein poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,050,329

