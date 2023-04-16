Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Oeiras, Portugal

Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
9
Oeiras
8
Alges Linda-a-Velha e Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo
3
Carnaxide
1
Carnaxide e Queijas
1
9 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Alges, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alges, Portugal
2 bath 126 m²
€ 860,000
2 Bedroom Apartment to buy in Algés, Portugal Dafundo, in Algés, is a place…
2 room apartmentin Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
96 m²
€ 485,000
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…
3 room apartmentin Alges, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alges, Portugal
161 m²
€ 620,000
Living in Miraflores Park means living in an urban environment with a quality life and surro…
Villa 3 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
400 m²
€ 2,580,000
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School an…
3 room apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
178 m²
€ 770,000
Apartment 178m2 & nbsp; is located & nbsp; in the Alto de Alg & eacute; s. New condominium, …
3 room apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
€ 530,000
Breathtaking 2 bedroom apartment with panoramic views of the Tagus estuary and the Atlantic.…
Apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
Apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
€ 640,000
Breathtaking 4-room apartment with panoramic views of the mouth of the Tagus and the Atlanti…
3 room apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
€ 620,000
Apartment T3, in private condominiums, Oeiras Breathtaking 3 - room - Apartment with panoram…
5 room apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
5 room apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
€ 1,650,000
Breathtaking Penthouse T4, with panoramic views of the mouth of the Tagus River and the Atla…

Properties features in Oeiras, Portugal

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
