Villas
Villas for sale in Loule, Portugal
88 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa
Querenca, Portugal
1 bath
72 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
5 bath
489 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath
305 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
This property is an excellent opportunity for you if you are looking for an investment oppor…
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,000
Semi-detached villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the qu…
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,500
Villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the quiet resort 'Sa…
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
251 m²
€ 695,000
3+2 bedroom villa with pool, annex and sea view - Loulé Property located on the outskirts o…
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
4 bath
204 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,595,000
This exquisite and classic style four-bedroom villa, with panoramic sea views, is located on…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
447 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
This stunning 6+1 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture is located in Almancil. Th…
Villa 3 room villa
Vale Formoso, Portugal
226 m²
€ 890,000
3 bedroom villa with pool 8 minutes from the beach Almancil Villa located in Almancil, 8 mi…
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 7,500,000
The Villa is located on a large plot of 4700m2, less than 5 minutes from the famous Campus G…
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
2 bath
€ 890,000
This three-bedroom contemporary home is located in the popular residential area of Vale de É…
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
2 bath
160 m²
€ 1,500,000
Fantastic villa located in Vale do Lobo enjoying golf views. The property comprises 3 b…
Villa 4 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
4 bath
619 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
The villa consists of two floors, and on the ground floor is the fully equipped kitchen, liv…
Villa 2 room villa
Loule, Portugal
1 bath
69 m²
€ 128,000
Single storey villa to reconstruct renovate, including annexes, a brick oven and water tank,…
Villa 2 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
3 bath
270 m²
€ 919,000
Charming recently built villa, perched on the hilltop with unparalleled sea and country view…
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
277 m²
€ 1,400,000
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
Villa 2 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 645,000
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 1,350,000
Excellent villa T3 +1, golf front, facing south, with an excellent patio, swimming pool, and…
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
265 m²
€ 985,000
House T4 and land of 2,501m2 in Loulé São Clemente. Contemporary in style, in a place of gr…
Villa 6 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
8 bath
901 m²
€ 6,700,000
This front golf property sits on a beautiful plot with a nice mature garden. As you enter t…
Villa 6 room villa
Loule, Portugal
219 m²
€ 985,000
This fantastic villa consists only of a ground floor, ground floor, enjoying wonderful excel…
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
198 m²
€ 1,350,000
This villa inserted in a private condominium is composed of: - 4 bedrooms (3 en suite); - …
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
170 m²
€ 915,000
A three bedroom villa for sale in Loulé situated within the zone of Monte Seco, providing am…
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
257 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
355 m²
€ 875,000
