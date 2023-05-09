Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Wołomin County

Residential properties for sale in Wołomin County, Poland

Marki
27
Zabki
27
61 property total found
Apartment in Marki, Poland
Apartment
Marki, Poland
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 85,039
1 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 93,446
1 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 87,606
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 117,745
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 114,566
1 room apartment in Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 67,641
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 119,628
1 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 97,872
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 117,688
2 room apartment in Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 102,623
1 room apartment in Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 87,310
2 room apartment in Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 140,923
1 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 75,083
Apartment in Zabki, Poland
Apartment
Zabki, Poland
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 88,999
1 room apartment in Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 77,879
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 179,667
3 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 159,611
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 124,308
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 144,978
2 room apartment in Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,039
1 room apartment in Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 101,729
3 room apartment in Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 167,876
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 115,835
2 room apartment in Zielonka, Poland
2 room apartment
Zielonka, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 120,154
1 room apartment in Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 89,252
4 room apartment in Marki, Poland
4 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 218,624
1 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 101,933
2 room apartment in Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 193,026
1 room apartment in Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 88,715
2 room apartment in Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 142,127

Properties features in Wołomin County, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir