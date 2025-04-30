Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Wołomin County, Poland

Marki
17
Zabki
4
23 properties total found
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a modern townhouse style house located in a gated community in Marki on Wileńska…
$404,088
6 room house in Marki, Poland
6 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious 6-room house in Warsaw, 160 m² on a plot of 917 m², is for sale. The layout inclu…
$488,069
5 room house in Marki, Poland
5 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious house in Marki with a large, well-kept garden of 2,115 m², ideal for …
$535,207
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale functional middle segment in a house on Wilcza street in Marki with 117 m² and an a…
$332,513
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 722 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale in a beautiful location in Marki, Okólna Street A detached house for sale, re…
$392,036
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a functional middle segment in a house on Wilcza Street in Marki with an area of…
$254,363
5 room house in Marki, Poland
5 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 441 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern spacious house in Marki near Warsaw, ideal for a family, for sale. The house with a t…
$1,29M
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique estate of intimate houses in Marki, situated in the buffer zone of the forest with …
$204,174
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern townhouse in a gated community in Marki, near Warsaw, for sale. The area of ​​the pro…
$327,488
3 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 1/1
UNIQUE HOUSE IN A QUIET AREA New house I Unconventional interior layout I Living room approx…
$790,774
7 room house in Marki, Poland
7 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a house of 174 m² in a twin building on Cicha street in Marki, on the border of …
$414,647
5 room house in Zabki, Poland
5 room house
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 5-room house of 132 m² in Ząbki on ul. Miła. The total area with the attic is about…
$344,211
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Unique 1-storey house in Marki, Lisia street, is for sale. The area of ​​the house is 137.93…
$420,558
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
$288,847
4 room house in Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
A modern house in Rembertów is for sale in a basic finish from the developer, with a total a…
$263,727
3 bedroom house in Cegielnia, Poland
3 bedroom house
Cegielnia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
An investment of 20 premises with their own garage, an additional parking space for a second…
$178,979
6 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
6 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Floor 1/2
A detached house of 211m² for sale in a closed, guarded complex. Divided into 2 parts, with …
$640,125
7 room house in Zabki, Poland
7 room house
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is a spacious house in Zabki on Gdynska street, with an area of ​​242.7 m², located…
$430,908
6 room house in Zabki, Poland
6 room house
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale spacious 6-room house in Ząbki on Graniczna Street, near Warsaw. The house was buil…
$322,618
4 room house in Marki, Poland
4 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a modern townhouse with a garden and a balcony in Marki, on Osiedlu Struga, comp…
$204,584
9 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
9 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Floor 1/1
We present for sale an attractive house located in a quiet and peaceful area in Markach.This…
$531,334
6 room house in Marki, Poland
6 room house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is the last two-level segment of 115.82 m² with a garden of about 50 m² in Marki on…
$274,317
5 room house in Zabki, Poland
5 room house
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/2
Segment with a garden and a garage for sale in Ząbki, ul. Miła 9. The area of ​​the property…
$344,211
