Apartments for sale in Pruszków County, Poland

20 properties total found
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a new and fully equipped 2-room apartment, located in an apartment building at st. …
€81,635
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a new and fully equipped 2-room apartment, located in an apartment building at st. …
€88,743
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
An elegant studio in the center, overlooking the city.    Apartment   The high standard of t…
€103,368
Apartment in Janki, Poland
Apartment
Janki, Poland
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
New semi-detached and terraced houses, witha an area 90.6 sq m  each. Parking spaces: 2 per …
€150,561
2 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale three-room apartment with an area of 47 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, the city of …
€96,928
Apartment in Piastow, Poland
Apartment
Piastow, Poland
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 4
As part of the investment, 39 residential apartments with an area of 24 m2 to 58.50 m2 will …
€65,480
4 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
A 4-room apartment for sale, located at ul. Srebrna in Pruszków.  The apartment with an area…
€142,531
2 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
2 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/2
A large three-room apartment with a balcony with an area of 77.4 m2 is for sale, located on…
€150,776
3 room apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
3 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
An apartment in a very good standard of equipment, located in a green, safe area, on a well-…
€189,332
3 room apartment in Nowa Wies, Poland
3 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/5
This ready-to-move-in, two-level apartment is perched on the top floor of a modern building …
€154,062
1 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale after repair, inexpensive 1-room apartment 23.69 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piastów, s…
€72,157
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4/8
A studio apartment in Pruszków.  The windows have been replaced, PVC, carpeting on the floor…
€48,022
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a two-room apartment with an area of 34.4 sq.m in a renovated pre-war brick buildin…
€81,635
3 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
3 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/6
Top floor, amazing view. Very quiet. Everything new and in great condition - no one has live…
€158,746
4 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
4 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
An intimate building. Only 4 premises, no administrative fee. Individual entrance and own ga…
€258,473
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2-room apartment with an area of 39.36 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, the city of P…
€94,343
4 room apartment in Reguly, Poland
4 room apartment
Reguly, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
The subject of sale are premises no. 2, 6, 7, 10 and 11 with an area of ​​137.84 m2 with gar…
€213,241
4 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 12/12
A 4-room apartment located at Stanisława Staszica Street (Imperia estate) in Pruszków.  The …
€193,640
3 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
3 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
Presenting a charming apartment in a pre-war tenement house, ideal for lovers of eclectic in…
€187,881
4 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale modern five-room apartment with an area of 156.63 sq.m with an excellent location i…
€428,635

