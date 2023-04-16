UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Poland
New houses in Poland
All new buildings in Poland
10
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Poland
Residential
Apartment in Poland
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Poland
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Poland
Luxury Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Poland
Shop
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Poland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Masovian Voivodeship
Wołomin County
Marki
Residential properties for sale in Marki, Poland
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 77,137
For sale large 2-room apartment 59.7 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Marki, st. Duza Doubl…
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 86,478
For sale 2-room apartment 48.63 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Leopolda Lisa-Kuli Two-…
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 66,997
For sale 2-room apartment 31 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Marki, st. Tadeusza Kosciuszki …
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 87,870
For sale 2-room apartment 55.42 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Okólna Apartmen…
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 77,137
For sale large 2-room apartment 59.7 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Marki, st. Duza Doubl…
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 88,403
For sale large 2-room apartment 52.48 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Okolna Cozy, wel…
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 140,774
For sale spacious 3-room apartment 76.94 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. ks. Ignacego Sko…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
151 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 176,813
For sale a spacious, bright two-level five-room apartment with an area of 151.13 m2, located…
Apartment
Marki, Poland
60 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 84,230
For sale 2-room apartment 59.7 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Kosynierow Interestingl…
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 177,956
For sale two-level 4-room apartment 130.8 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Duża Duplex a…
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,224
For sale ideal for a family 2+1 or 2+2 three-room apartment 57.7 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Mar…
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 101,647
A large 3-room apartment for renovation is for sale, located on the 3rd floor of a 4-storey …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
148 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 197,886
For sale modern 3-room townhouse 148 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki Formally, the property…
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 139,031
A spacious three-room apartment of 75.2 m2 with two balconies, a storage room and undergroun…
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 139,581
For sale for family 3-room apartment 67, 56 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw. Marki, st. Promie…
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 100,761
For sale 1-room apartment 76.2 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Duża Duplex apartment, …
4 room house
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 143,598
5-room semi-detached houses for sale in the Warsaw suburb Ząbki We present new townhouses…
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 133,274
For sale 6-room apartment 124 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Batalionow Chlopskich Ap…
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 139,581
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
141 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 191,189
For sale three-room luxury loft-style apartment with an area of 141.2 m2, in Marki pod Warsa…
4 room house
Marki, Poland
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 200,506
Beautiful ready to move in house with a large garden and driveway, Marki Struga, Warsaw #…
4 room apartment
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms
82 m²
2 Floor
€ 168,833
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms
107 m²
1 Floor
€ 138,648
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
2 Floor
€ 184,931
4 room house
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 362,216
4 room apartment
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms
131 m²
3 Floor
€ 164,506
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
1 Floor
€ 134,825
4 room house
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms
146 m²
€ 156,960
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms
108 m²
1 Floor
€ 170,845
5 room house
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms
164 m²
€ 150,923
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map