Residential properties for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

2 336 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, in city center, with basement in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, in city center, with basement
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment for sale in Balozi, Jaunatnes street 5. The main entrance is equipped with …
€50,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently located, which allows you t…
€92,947
Apartment in Riga, Latvia
Apartment
Riga, Latvia
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently located, which allows you t…
€92,947
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently located, which allows you t…
€85,830
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/6
Short - Beautiful and sunny apartment with wide view. About property - new project, courtyar…
€90,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently located, which allows you t…
€86,352
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 191 m²
2 bedroom apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartme…
€383,000
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3-room apartment in the Quiet Center - Dzirnavu 6. + big storage room as a gift. Livin…
€240,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
4-room apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartments…
€404,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
2 bedroom apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartme…
€426,000
3 room apartment with elevator in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
3 bedroom apartments in a premium project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartments ar…
€542,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
3-bedroom apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartme…
€603,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with fridge in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Fresh apartment with panoramic view to the south. Dzirnavu 151, corner of Dzirnavu and Sa…
€204,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3-bedroom apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartme…
€507,000
2 room house with balcony, with internet, with electricity in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
2 room house with balcony, with internet, with electricity
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
For sale is a house in the village of Jaunmārupe, on Birzes Street 9, in a private sector, i…
€245,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
For sale is a fully equipped private house in Marupe, on the quiet Čakaiņu street. The ho…
€430,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/2
BOXETTI _ICON is a unique terraced house project in Valteri, Jurmala, developed by the BOXET…
€390,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
For sale 3-room apartment with a view of Mežaparks. Apartment: - Freshly renovated 4 mon…
€113,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
"Tomsona Terases" - apartment with 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Living area: 130 m2 South…
€290,000
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sigulda, Latvia
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sigulda, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor 3/3
The property consists of two buildings - one 3-story family house with historical charm and …
€300,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartments are sold in the condition they are in at present, allowing the repairs to be …
€74,621
3 room house in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy furnished house with 2 bedrooms. The total internal area of ​​the house with…
€280,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Babites novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Babites novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
A new, modern three-bedroom private house is for sale in Pinki, Saliena, a few steps from th…
€320,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Marupes novads, Latvia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 804 m²
We are selling half of a twin house built in 2008 in Mārupe, at Kurmales street 94-2, with a…
€230,000
9 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 620 m²
House in a dune area with its own access to the sea! We offer for sale a house in Jaundub…
€1,50M
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity in Spunciems, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Spunciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
A brand-new home is for sale in the picturesque Babite, Mezare district. This is the place w…
€325,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Bright 2 room apartment with balcony in a great location surrounded by pine trees. Apartm…
€115,000
3 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with лифт in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with лифт
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 7/9
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€324,250
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
New, cozy and well designed house in Jurmala. Ready to move in and start new life in the bea…
€360,000
5 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 159 m²
Spacious 6-room flat for sale in the centre of Riga Flat: -The property consists of two …
€270,000

