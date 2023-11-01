UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Latvia
Vidzeme
Residential properties for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia
Riga
1331
Jurmala
753
kekavas pagasts
27
Saulkrasti
8
Cesis
7
Ligatne
7
Sigulda
7
Strenci
6
Valka
6
Mazsalaca
5
Olaines pagasts
5
Valmiera
5
kekavas novads
4
Smiltene
4
Ainazi
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
2 336 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, in city center, with basement
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
2
1
42 m²
1/5
2-room apartment for sale in Balozi, Jaunatnes street 5. The main entrance is equipped with …
€50,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
61 m²
1/4
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently located, which allows you t…
€92,947
Recommend
Apartment
Riga, Latvia
58 m²
2/4
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently located, which allows you t…
€92,947
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
51 m²
2/4
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently located, which allows you t…
€85,830
Recommend
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
1
46 m²
3/6
Short - Beautiful and sunny apartment with wide view. About property - new project, courtyar…
€90,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
52 m²
3/5
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently located, which allows you t…
€86,352
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
3
1
191 m²
2 bedroom apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartme…
€383,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
3
2
88 m²
3-room apartment in the Quiet Center - Dzirnavu 6. + big storage room as a gift. Livin…
€240,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
4
2
110 m²
4-room apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartments…
€404,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
3
2
112 m²
2 bedroom apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartme…
€426,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator
Riga, Latvia
5
3
159 m²
3 bedroom apartments in a premium project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartments ar…
€542,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
4
3
155 m²
3-bedroom apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartme…
€603,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
4
1
93 m²
Fresh apartment with panoramic view to the south. Dzirnavu 151, corner of Dzirnavu and Sa…
€204,600
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
4
3
134 m²
3-bedroom apartments in a premium class project - Lofts&Rosegold. In this project apartme…
€507,000
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with internet, with electricity
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
4
2
141 m²
For sale is a house in the village of Jaunmārupe, on Birzes Street 9, in a private sector, i…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Marupes novads, Latvia
5
3
301 m²
For sale is a fully equipped private house in Marupe, on the quiet Čakaiņu street. The ho…
€430,000
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
5
2
224 m²
1/2
BOXETTI _ICON is a unique terraced house project in Valteri, Jurmala, developed by the BOXET…
€390,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
3
1
61 m²
For sale 3-room apartment with a view of Mežaparks. Apartment: - Freshly renovated 4 mon…
€113,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
4
2
217 m²
"Tomsona Terases" - apartment with 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Living area: 130 m2 South…
€290,000
Recommend
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sigulda, Latvia
9
3
285 m²
3/3
The property consists of two buildings - one 3-story family house with historical charm and …
€300,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
50 m²
1/5
The apartments are sold in the condition they are in at present, allowing the repairs to be …
€74,621
Recommend
3 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
3
143 m²
2
For sale a cozy furnished house with 2 bedrooms. The total internal area of the house with…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Babites novads, Latvia
4
142 m²
A new, modern three-bedroom private house is for sale in Pinki, Saliena, a few steps from th…
€320,000
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Marupes novads, Latvia
4
2
804 m²
We are selling half of a twin house built in 2008 in Mārupe, at Kurmales street 94-2, with a…
€230,000
Recommend
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
11
620 m²
House in a dune area with its own access to the sea! We offer for sale a house in Jaundub…
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Spunciems, Latvia
5
2
248 m²
A brand-new home is for sale in the picturesque Babite, Mezare district. This is the place w…
€325,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
2
1
59 m²
Bright 2 room apartment with balcony in a great location surrounded by pine trees. Apartm…
€115,000
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with alarm system, with лифт
Riga, Latvia
4
2
119 m²
7/9
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€324,250
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
4
3
220 m²
2/2
New, cozy and well designed house in Jurmala. Ready to move in and start new life in the bea…
€360,000
Recommend
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
6
159 m²
Spacious 6-room flat for sale in the centre of Riga Flat: -The property consists of two …
€270,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Vidzeme
apartments
houses
Properties features in Vidzeme, Latvia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL