Apartments in Jurmala: benefits of buying

A visit to the most popular Latvian resort of Jurmala leaves the most rewarding experience. The resort town is famous for its cultural traditions, cleanliness, settled life, so no wonder that the popularity of real estate in Jurmala is constantly growing as well as its price.

Five reasons to buy property in Jurmala

If you wish to settle in a cozy European resort, you will find many offers of quality residential property, modern apartments for every taste. In addition to a good investment in constantly rising square meters on the famous coast, buying a property in Jurmala promises many other advantages:

  • tranquil life in a green environment;
  • mild, equable climate and clean air;
  • interesting cultural life;
  • reasonable taxes;
  • quality medical care;
  • excellent roads and well-developed infrastructure;
  • the opportunity to obtain a residence permit, and after a while to apply for permanent residency.

Special aspects of real estate acquisition in Jurmala

The former holiday village has turned into a cozy town with beautiful high-rise blocks and private houses, stylish modern apartments. The price leap for residential property in Jurmala reaches several million euros — the cheapest apartment here will cost you higher than a large house in another city. The difference in the apartments’ cost in Jurmala depends on the location.

Houses on the coast and residential areas in the luxury districts of Dzintari, Majori and Bulduri are the most prestigious. Cheaper options can be found in the Kauguri and Asari areas. Luxurious designer cottages and houses with compact two-bedroom apartments, spacious three-bedroom apartments with open-plan layouts and one-bedroom studios in a simple European style are all available for sale here. The variety and high quality of residential property enables you to hunt for great options both for living and a profitable investment.

