Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Engures novads, Latvia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 360,000
The project is located in a prestigious area of embassies opposite the oldest Petrovsky Park…
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€ 540,000
4-room apartment with three bedrooms in the Art Nouveau gem of the Quiet Center! Apartmen…
6 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
6 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 450,000
We offer for sale a cozy and elegant apartment in one of the most elite residential complexe…
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 279,395
We offer a new three-room apartment in the residential complex “Sky Garden” located in the …
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 365 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 1,200,000
Asari of is of part of of of tkhe citi of of of Jurmala. Distance of from of Riga are 29 kil…
1 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
1 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 110,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apart…
4 room house in Latvia, Latvia
4 room house
Latvia, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 460,000
Melluzi is approx. 30 km from the center of Riga and is an old fishing village. In the 19th…
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 180,555
4 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 226,983
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 374,500
Spacious apartments in a chic complex near the park in Dzinatri! Description: - The proj…
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/6
€ 450,000
The building is located in the Pacific Center, surrounded by unique Art Nouveau architecture…
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,200,000
A private house in just 100 meters from the Lielupe River is offered for sale. The propert…

