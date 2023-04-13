Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lombardy, Italy

Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
49
Tremezzina
39
Sirmione
33
Milan
32
Bergamo
27
Salo
13
Lonato del Garda
11
San Siro
6
513 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 239,000
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 370,000
We are located in Gaino, a lovely hillside hamlet of Toscolano Maderno, immersed in the beau…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 240,000
In Salò, in the locality of Campoverde, we propose a three-room flat on the ground floor, co…
1 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 195,000
For sale is a lovely two-room flat located on the first floor of a tourist-hotel Residence w…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 281,190
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 278,100
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 284,000
In Soiano del Lago, in an elegant context of a few units very close to the centre and within…
3 room apartmentin Lenno, Italy
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 700,000
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 270,000
In Salò, in the locality of Le Parti, we propose an enchanting flat that has recently been c…
1 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 195,700
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
1 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 249,000
In an elegant context with swimming pool and wide green spaces, two-roomed apartment on the …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
2 room apartmentin Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 349,000
Garda Haus Padenghe sul Garda offers a three-room apartment in an elegant context just a few…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 590,000
An exclusive proposal by Garda Haus: in an absolutely prestigious location only 150 m from t…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 340,000
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
3 room apartmentin Nobiallo, Italy
3 room apartment
Nobiallo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 223 m²
€ 890,000
In Menaggio Location Loveno, lovely Apartment with lake view in a residence consisting of ni…
3 room apartmentin Menaggio, Italy
3 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 154 m²
€ 830,000
In the center of Menaggio.. We propose this magnificent apartment set on the first floor of …
2 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 349,000
In a context surrounded by greenery with a tennis court and swimming pool in a privileged po…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 794,000
New construction in completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only 5 un…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 1,486,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of …
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m²
€ 643,000
Brand new building under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 624,000
Brand new construction, under completion, in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting o…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 631,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda. We propose THR…
3 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 500,000
In the very centre of Desenzano and in a front-lake position, we offer this apartment on the…
6 room apartmentin Gargnano, Italy
6 room apartment
Gargnano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 450,000
In the heart of the Bogliaco's historical centre, directly on the harbour, we propose a firs…
2 room apartmentin Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 320,000
In Manerba del Garda, in a quiet area just a few minutes from the historic centre and the Ba…
2 room apartmentin Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 320,000
In Manerba del Garda, in a quiet area just a few minutes from the historic centre and the be…
3 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 429,000
Not far from the center of Desenzano, In a quiet and strategically located residential area,…
1 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 195,700
On the lakeside of Maderno, in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an charming Resi…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 484,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…

