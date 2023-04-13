Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Lombardy, Italy
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
49
Tremezzina
39
Sirmione
33
Milan
32
Bergamo
27
Salo
13
Lonato del Garda
11
San Siro
6
Gravedona ed Uniti
4
Lecco
4
San Martino della Battaglia
4
Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
2
Comunita montana del Sebino bresciano
2
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
2
Mantua
2
Travedona Monate
2
Comunita Montana della Valchiavenna
1
Laveno-Mombello
1
Sondrio
1
Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
1
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
513 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 239,000
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 370,000
We are located in Gaino, a lovely hillside hamlet of Toscolano Maderno, immersed in the beau…
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 240,000
In Salò, in the locality of Campoverde, we propose a three-room flat on the ground floor, co…
1 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 195,000
For sale is a lovely two-room flat located on the first floor of a tourist-hotel Residence w…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 281,190
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
€ 278,100
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 284,000
In Soiano del Lago, in an elegant context of a few units very close to the centre and within…
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 700,000
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
€ 270,000
In Salò, in the locality of Le Parti, we propose an enchanting flat that has recently been c…
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 195,700
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 249,000
In an elegant context with swimming pool and wide green spaces, two-roomed apartment on the …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 349,000
Garda Haus Padenghe sul Garda offers a three-room apartment in an elegant context just a few…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
€ 590,000
An exclusive proposal by Garda Haus: in an absolutely prestigious location only 150 m from t…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 340,000
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
3 room apartment
Nobiallo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
223 m²
€ 890,000
In Menaggio Location Loveno, lovely Apartment with lake view in a residence consisting of ni…
3 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
154 m²
€ 830,000
In the center of Menaggio.. We propose this magnificent apartment set on the first floor of …
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 349,000
In a context surrounded by greenery with a tennis court and swimming pool in a privileged po…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
€ 794,000
New construction in completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only 5 un…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 1,486,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of …
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
121 m²
€ 643,000
Brand new building under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 624,000
Brand new construction, under completion, in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting o…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
€ 631,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda. We propose THR…
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 500,000
In the very centre of Desenzano and in a front-lake position, we offer this apartment on the…
6 room apartment
Gargnano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 450,000
In the heart of the Bogliaco's historical centre, directly on the harbour, we propose a firs…
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 320,000
In Manerba del Garda, in a quiet area just a few minutes from the historic centre and the Ba…
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 320,000
In Manerba del Garda, in a quiet area just a few minutes from the historic centre and the be…
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
€ 429,000
Not far from the center of Desenzano, In a quiet and strategically located residential area,…
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 195,700
On the lakeside of Maderno, in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an charming Resi…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
€ 484,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
