Residential properties for sale in Brescia, Italy

537 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 295,000
In the heart of the historic centre of Maderno, just a few steps from Piazza S. Marco, we pr…
3 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 550,000
In the heart of the historic centre of Maderno, just a few steps from Piazza S. Marco, we pr…
Villa 9 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 750 m²
€ 3,600,000
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
Villa 4 room villain Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
13 Number of rooms 3 bath 480 m²
€ 2,480,000
It was not definitely by chance that Benito Mussolini established the Italian Social Republi…
Villa 3 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 296 m²
€ 1,550,000
Garda Haus Padenghe offers prestigious villa with lake view. Built in the 1980s, it stands …
Villa 5 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
1 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 239,000
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 370,000
We are located in Gaino, a lovely hillside hamlet of Toscolano Maderno, immersed in the beau…
Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Villa 4 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 3,700,000
Padenghe Sul Garda is undoubtedly one of the places in southern Garda most often chosen both…
Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
Villa 3 room villain Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 240,000
In Salò, in the locality of Campoverde, we propose a three-room flat on the ground floor, co…
Villa 2 room villain Cunettone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
1 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 195,000
For sale is a lovely two-room flat located on the first floor of a tourist-hotel Residence w…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 281,190
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Manerba del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 365,000
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 278,100
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 284,000
In Soiano del Lago, in an elegant context of a few units very close to the centre and within…
Villa 3 room villain Brescia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Brescia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 490,000
In Roè Volciano, in the beautiful hamlet of Volciano, surrounded by olive groves and vineyar…
Villa Villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
Villa 3 room villain Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 850,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot of land with …
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m²
€ 450,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot with approved…
2 room apartmentin Villa di Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Villa di Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 270,000
In Salò, in the locality of Le Parti, we propose an enchanting flat that has recently been c…
1 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 195,700
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
1 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 249,000
In an elegant context with swimming pool and wide green spaces, two-roomed apartment on the …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
Villa 3 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m²
€ 950,000
In a central area, just a stone's throw from the main services and conveniences that Desenza…
2 room apartmentin Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 349,000
Garda Haus Padenghe sul Garda offers a three-room apartment in an elegant context just a few…
Villa 4 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 473 m²
€ 1,590,000
In the most prestigious area of the city of Lonato del Garda within a prestigious context of…

