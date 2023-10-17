Apartments for sale in Israel

Apartments in Israel: a profitable acquisition for foreigners
Buying property in Israel brings good prospects for foreign investors. The promised land is in the Top 30 countries, where the price of square meters increases by 5-10% annually. The intense demand for residential and commercial properties in Israel is quite understandable. The country has created ideal conditions for living. Foreigners can lot upon a good climate all year round, quality health service and well-developed infrastructure.
How to buy a house or apartment in Israel
The procedure for acquiring housing is similar throughout the country. A foreign investor should do the following steps:
- On your own or with the assistance of real estate agencies to select a suitable property. A residence permit or permanent residency document is not required to complete a transaction.
- To confirm the legality of funds for the purchase.
- To conclude a sales contract with the seller by making an advance payment of 5-10% of the price of property in Israel.
- To pay notary and realtor services.
- To pay the remaining cost of real estate in Israel.
- At the final stage, you will need to register your property right and pay the purchase tax.
Popular locations
Houses and apartments in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are in the highest demand. Here you can purchase one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats in the range of 10-20 thousand euros per square meter. Exotics-seekers will enjoy real estate in Israel that located in the resort areas. Favorable offers for real estate are in Herzliya and Netanya. In these picturesque locations, housing is much cheaper than in big cities. Even luxury three-bedroom apartments and private houses are estimated at 5-8 thousand euros per square meter.