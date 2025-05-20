Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in South District, Israel

36 properties total found
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment 140 m2 5 pieces very spacious rooms 2 balconies Magnificent view of the c…
$587,081
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
In neve dkalim a 4 room garden level in a quiet area
$477,530
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
A beautiful 4-room apartment close to the sea with a clear sea view
$474,721
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
EXCEPTIONAL FOR MORE INFORMATION AVI 052266615 5 PCS STUNNING SEA VIEW
Price on request
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
in afridar in the center all amenities a 5 room low floor available immediately
$519,665
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
A 4-room apartment near shops with clear sea view
$528,092
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
In Barnea, a 4-room apartment with sea view, in very good condition
$519,665
2 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
2 apartments for sale in the heart of Tel-Aviv, on Nachmani Street at the corner of Ahad Haa…
$1,30M
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
In Barnea a beautiful 5 room apartment close to the sea, spacious
$547,755
3 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Neot Ashkelon district 3 renovated rooms to seize
$334,271
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
$2,23M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
A great 3-room apartment with parking and storage in the Pivko project in the most desired n…
$986,651
2 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
2 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Neve Dkaim district, a recent, well-lit 2-room apartment
$337,080
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
In Barnea a spacious 4-room apartment
$501,407
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive new listing- A stunning penthouse with a large balcony and an open view in a o…
$1,91M
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 151 m²
In Barnea, a 5-room apartment invested and transformed with sea view
$786,520
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
a beautiful 4 room apartment with sea view in a beautiful building
$514,047
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 194 m²
In Barnea a spacious garden level
$533,710
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
In the Neot Ashkelon district, 4 rooms for rent for 3800 nis, to seize
$398,878
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 141 m²
marina dashkelon a luxury 5 room apartment with beautiful sea view
$983,150
3 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Gorgeous Four-Building complex with downstairs garden and sitting area that has finished com…
$1,10M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
splendid penthouse for more info avi
Price on request
5 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
5 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
6 room duplex garden in the north Tel-Aviv. Located in the new Lamed neighborhood, a new,…
$3,16M
5 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
afridar 5 rooms near the sea recently invested and spacious
$640,452
2 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
$1,06M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
$9,81M
4 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Gorgeous Four-Building complex with downstairs garden and sitting area that has finished com…
$1,30M
4 room apartment in Ashkelon, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
In Barnea, a beautiful recent 4-room apartment on the upper floor, gym in the building
$528,092
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Penthouse for sale in the popular north of Tel Aviv, located on a quiet, sought-after and gr…
Price on request
