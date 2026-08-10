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Apartments for sale in Ramat Gan, Israel

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17 properties total found
4 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
4 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Reference: RG 114 New quality project in Ramat Gan District: Downtown, close to Hayarkon Par…
$1,57M
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3 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
3 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
En plein cœur de Ramat Gan 72 m² + balcon Ascenseur + mamad + parking Superbe investissement
$889,110
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3 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
3 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Reference: RG 101 Located in the center of the city, close to major streets such as Haroe an…
$989,010
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TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
4 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
This luxurious apartment located in the famous Pivko Tower, in the Haruzim district of Ramat…
$2,68M
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4 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
4 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Reference: RG 113 District: Ramat Gan, very quiet street Ideal for investment or Alya Close …
$1,07M
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1 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
1 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Ongoing
$326,891
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4 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
4 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 131 m²
At the entrance to TLV Standing building 4 rooms + balcony 124m2 + 7m2 terrace Elevator and …
$1,26M
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3 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
3 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Reference: RG 103 Located in the south-central part of the city, close to the Merom Nave com…
$795,204
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5 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
5 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Apartment for sale in Ramat-Gan, in the Bourse district, at the border of Tel-Aviv. Beautifu…
$1,63M
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5 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
5 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 136 m²
Reference: RG 104 In the new district of Yehoud, near Ramat Gan, with park, ganim and gym at…
$1,11M
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2 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
2 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Recent apartment. Good agency. Central
$653,782
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Reference: RG 115 District: Downtown, close to the Stock Exchange and tram station High stan…
$3,50M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
In the residential area of Ramat gan Exchange Exceptional luxury penthouse 29th and last flo…
$3,30M
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1 room apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
1 room apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Small apartment near university and hospital Caretaker, Lobby, Shops, Parking, Laundry, Bill…
$253,416
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
$2,92M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
$1,27M
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4 bedroom apartment in Ramat Gan, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Lovely new apartment in the prestigious high-line tower right at the famous Bursa in Ramat G…
$1,70M
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