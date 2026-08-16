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Apartments for sale in Center District, Israel

;
Netanya
110
Raanana
13
Raanana
62
Rishon LeZion
37
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279 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rosh HaAyin, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Rosh HaAyin, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
🏡 Sale in Rosh HaAin | Psagot Afek DistrictWe offer for sale a modernized 4-room apartment i…
$750,000
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
In the Galey Yam neighbourhood of Netanya, a new neighbourhood, which includes green spaces,…
$976,144
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Reference NNT 108-4 New 4 room apartments, Netanya. In a superb project comprising two 20-s…
$895,700
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3 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
3 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Located on Rivka Gover Street in Raanana, this 3.5-room property offers an area of 80 m2, a …
$909,220
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5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
Momento Netanya Project Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our r…
$1,89M
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3 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
3 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$1,31M
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2 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
2 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
HaGalil Raanana Project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$743,600
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Apartment in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Apartment
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Area 70 m²
Apartment 3.5 rooms for sale Jerusalem Street – Rishon LeZion Looking for an excellent apart…
$581,360
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
FOR SALE: luxurious penthouse in the city center, in a quiet street. Located in a new 5-stor…
$1,31M
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
HaGalil Raanana Project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$1,25M
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3 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
3 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
In the city center, close to the descent to the sea and amenities. Renovated building. Large…
$760,500
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5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$1,42M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Quartier Ramez, Rishon LeZion Unique residential project in the very sought after area of Ra…
$1,27M
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3 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
3 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Very bright 3 rooms in the center of Raanana, with mirpeset of 15 m2, nice kitchen, parking …
$976,820
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,14M
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$970,060
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2 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
2 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$1,01M
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 155 m²
Very good location. Beautiful business mini penthouse of 5 pieces with a very large living r…
$1,08M
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4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$1,28M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Penthouse of 140 m2 with terrace of 120 m2. Elevator, parking included. Apartment completely…
$1,18M
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale in Netanya! In Nof Hataylet, Nat600 district, apartment of 130 m2, very s…
$1,45M
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5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$2,05M
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4 room apartment in Rishon LeZion, Israel
4 room apartment
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
4.5 room apartment in Brandeis Street Rare and huge 4.5-room apartment in the Tabu * Approx…
$760,500
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4 room apartment in Rishon LeZion, Israel
4 room apartment
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Exclusive in the Abramovitch district ✨? ? 4 rooms, about 100 m2 in the Tabou (actually much…
$760,500
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,31M
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Renovated building – 4 rooms – 116 m2 with 3 orientations – small sea view. Quiet street, ne…
$777,400
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5 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
5 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 129 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$1,26M
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4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat …
$1,01M
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5 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
5 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$1,47M
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5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,52M
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Property types in Center District

penthouses

Properties features in Center District, Israel

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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