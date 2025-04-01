Apartments for sale in Ashdod, Israel

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Reference: AS 942 Neighborhood: Youd bet Boutique building 4 rooms including mamad Surface: …
$702,250
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 136 m²
Reference: AS 904 Maar district Magnificent 5 rooms of 136 m2 + 15 m2 of terrace. 8th floor …
$1,04M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Reference: AS 732 Neighborhood: Aleph Tama 38 Building 5-room penthouse (including mamad) br…
$828,655
6 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
6 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
Reference: AS 775 Neighborhood: City 8-storey building with 2 apartments per level Garden le…
$1,18M
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Reference: AS 757 Neighborhood: Alef In a 6-storey building New 5-room garden level Surface …
$814,610
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Reference: AS 903 Alef district Renovated building after tama 38 4-room apartment of 130 m2 …
$744,385
Penthouse 4 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Penthouse in Ashdod with great potential sea view. Strategic location. 5 rooms transformed i…
$1,15M
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Majestic 5 rooms transformed into 4 in Ashdod "Mar", high standing, high floor, sea view and…
$1,19M
3 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Reference: AS 925 Dalet district Ideal for investors Tama 38 in progress (ready in 12-18 mon…
$477,530
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Very rare !!!! In the Sarfati residence, rue Exodus, at the marina, 4-room apartment with 24…
$1,08M
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Reference: AS 918 Tet Vav district 100 m2 + 10 m2 terrace 1st floor Elevator Completely reno…
$758,430
6 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
6 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 177 m²
Reference: AS 953 Neighborhood: City Very nice 6 rooms including mamad Surface area of ​​177…
$1,03M
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
The deal of the moment, 4-room apartment in the City in Ashdod at a really negotiated price …
$646,070
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Majestic 5 rooms in Ashdod "Youd Bet", very spacious 160m2 with 20m2 terrace facing the park…
$699,441
3 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Reference: AS 888 Neighborhood: Tet vav rue tel hay 3.5 rooms including mamad Surface of 120…
$646,070
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Reference: AS 961 Neighborhood: Dalet Building after tama Magnificent 5-room penthouse inclu…
$1,09M
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Reference: AS 962 Neighborhood: Youd Alef, most sought-after neighborhood, close to all amen…
$637,643
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Great deal!!! Beautiful 5-room apartment in the heart of the City, completely renovated, sea…
$528,092
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
Reference: AS 943 New apartment for sale in new project Neighborhood: Maar 5 rooms including…
$1,04M
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Reference: AS 905 Marina District Magnificent 4.5 rooms of 144 m2 + terrace. 6th floor out o…
$924,161
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Reference: AS 955 Close to the city and all amenities New building from 2023 4 rooms complet…
$814,610
3 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
3 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Reference: 1718 Quartier: Marina Nice 3 rooms including Mamad Partially furnished Surface o…
$1,826
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Reference: AS 957 Neighborhood: Youd bet close to all amenities 8-story boutique building Ma…
$997,195
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
$898,880
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
$485,957
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Reference: AS 908 Marina District 4 rooms 149 m2 + 2 terraces 9th floor 2 elevators Mamad Cu…
$926,970
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Reference: AS 884 Neighborhood: Youd Zain High-end building Magnificent 5 rooms including ma…
$1,29M
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Gunshot !! For sale rue Rogozin apartment to renovate sea view! The value of this product on…
$660,115
4 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
4 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Reference: AS 968 Quartier: Dalet, close to all amenities, opposite the Ashdod Yam park Nice…
$828,655
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Reference: AS 737 Neighborhood: Youd beth 9-story building Luxurious garden level duplex of …
$983,150
