Apartments for sale in Jerusalem District, Israel

133 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with storage room in Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with storage room
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Gorgeous project recently completed in Jerusalem – 10 minutes from Mamilla and the Western W…
€810,512
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
3 and 4 room units for sale in a new project, expected to complete June 2024. Project is adj…
€804,325
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Penthouse in the Jerusalem towers. On Mevo Hamatmid 16, in the City Center. Penthouse 4 stor…
€6,82M
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with A/C, with Sealed Room in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment with balcony, with A/C, with Sealed Room
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
In the heart of classic Nachlaot, on Tekoa street. 76 sqm duplex apartment, 3 rooms, 1.5 bat…
€615,540
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Penthouse in Holyland on Avraham Perrera 1. 31 floor (last floor), East north west. 6.5 room…
€3,35M
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Sale – French Hill Bar Kochva, 4 room apartment Approx. 100 sqm fully handicap accessible, B…
€558,627
per month
Leave a request
6 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
6 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Area 150 m²
Apartment for sale on Givat Shaul street, 7 rooms, 150 sqm, 2 balconies, beautiful view, ren…
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with balcony in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 84 m²
In the heart of Gilo on Tarshish street 4 rooms , 3rd floor out of 4, totally renovated, bri…
€441,583
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 93 m²
New on the market Opportunity on Moshe Yustman Street 4.5 rooms apartment (functions as 5 ro…
€475,769
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 60 m²
Bargain for young couple’s and investors in Gilo. 3 rooms apartment 60 sqm on Tarshish stree…
€344,788
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with Storage (machsan), with Succah Balcony in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with Storage (machsan), with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 150 m²
Terraced home in the French Hill Lovely one leveled home on Nehagei Hapradot , 6+ rooms, app…
€665,050
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with renovation, with Handicapped accessible in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with renovation, with Handicapped accessible
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 90 m²
Gorgeous Penthouse Apartment, Zvi Levanon, Pisgat Zev. Stunning balcony with Amazing View, J…
€532,014
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with Storage (machsan), with Handicapped accessible, with Sealed Room in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with Storage (machsan), with Handicapped accessible, with Sealed Room
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 191 m²
Savioney Ramat Sharet project Ramat Sharet, Kadish Luz street, 6 rooms penthouse, 191 sqm, 2…
€1,87M
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with elevator, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 250 m²
Luxurious cottage for sale\rent Shir Li’Shlomo street, in Ramat Denya Neighborhood, 7 rooms,…
€1,93M
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 150 m²
In Arnona Neighborhood, Ben Gavriel street 5 rooms, 150 sqm, spacious apartment in very good…
€671,439
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 175 m²
Magnificent Penthouse close to Baka (On Derech Hebron) 5 room apartment built to high standa…
€1,35M
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with Storage (machsan), with Succah Balcony in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with Storage (machsan), with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 75 m²
In Arnona Neighborhood, Kore HaDorot street 1, 3 rooms, 75 sqm, small building, second floor…
€588,181
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 70 m²
Apartment for sale in Talpiot Rivka street, 3 rooms, 70 sqm, perfect location, 5 steps up to…
€523,722
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 90 m²
In a building that is in the final stages of Tama 38, on Shalom Yehuda ,4.5 rooms (90 sqm) s…
€671,439
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with renovation, with Window Bars in Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment with balcony, with renovation, with Window Bars
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Lovely 2 and half room apartment in the Center of the Greek Colony, on Rachel Imeinu. First …
€478,065
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with A/C, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Lovely Garden Apartment, new on the market! Meir Nakar, Armon Hanatziv. 4 spacious rooms (10…
€441,583
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with patio in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with patio
Jerusalem, Israel
For Sale in Armon Hanatziv Gorgeous Garden Apartment with large Patio on Mordechai Elkachi B…
€465,669
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with A/C, with renovation, with Storage (machsan) in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment with A/C, with renovation, with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
New On The Market! Lovely 4.5 Rooms, Completely Renovated. Ha’arba’ah street, Pisgat Zev Mer…
€471,022
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with A/C, with Storage (machsan) in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment with parking, with A/C, with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Exclusive for sale: Katamonim, neighborhood, San Martin street 30 3rd floor out of 3. 4 room…
€379,388
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Beautiful Garden Apartment on Shmuel Tamir in Pisgat Zev Huge Lovely Garden (100 M) with Pat…
€505,813
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with patio in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment with parking, with patio
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
New Exclusive, Garden Apartment on Anusai Mashhad in Armon Hanetziv Lovely Garden with Patio…
€564,009
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For Sale Great Opportunity in City Center! King George Street – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Larg…
€646,477
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with parking, with A/C, with Storage (machsan) in Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment with parking, with A/C, with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 112 m²
Apartment for sale in Baka near the Mesilla park, Jerusalem stone building, first floor. Gid…
€1,05M
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Area 116 m²
Brand new apartment for sale in Greek Colony Elazar HaModa’i street, 116 sqm, 5 rooms, centr…
€1,04M
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with A/C, with Handicapped accessible, with Sealed Room in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment with A/C, with Handicapped accessible, with Sealed Room
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Beautiful garden apartment Yehoshua Ben Gamla street, In the Greek Colony. 3 rooms, 100 sqm,…
€1,05M
per month
Leave a request

