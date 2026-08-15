Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Herzliya, Israel

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
5 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
5 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Reference NHR 105-4 Superb 5-room apartment in Herzliya This is a nine-storey building with …
$1,51M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Reference NHR 102-2 It is a new, 6-storey Bauhaus building with a beautiful lobby and underg…
$963,300
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
4 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
4 room apartment close to Reichman University. Miklat in the building. Located in a very nic…
$943,020
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Reference: HR 139 Herzliya On the marina, exceptional location 2 rooms of 45 m2 + balcony Be…
$1,05M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Reference: HR 133 District: Herzliya Pituah, 1st sealine 2 pieces Surface area of 58 m2 Faci…
$1,35M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
1 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 1 250 m²
Reference: HR 134 District: Herzlia Pituah Good opportunity not to miss! Large plot for sale…
$9,06M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
5 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
5 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 118 m²
Beautiful 5-room apartment located in the center of Herzliya. Close to all amenities. The ap…
$1,35M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
3 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
MAGNIFICENT 3 ROOMS UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN THE VERY POPULAR NEIGHBORHOOD OF BASEL TEL AVIV. H…
$1,63M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
4 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Reference: HR 104 District: Herzliya Pituah on the front line of the sea in a beautiful resi…
$2,54M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
3 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedroom…
$1,69M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
This exceptional beachfront apartment is located in Herzliya Pituach, just 200 metres from t…
$2,53M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Herzliya, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
$1,78M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Herzliya, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
2 buildings undergoing construction in the most desired neighborhood in Herzliya, if not the…
$987,447
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go