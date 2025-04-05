Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Netivot, Israel

4 room apartment in Netivot, Israel
4 room apartment
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Stop! 4-room apartment for sale in Netivot, new, already built for a year. 94 m2 net with 16…
$418,541
5 room apartment in Netivot, Israel
5 room apartment
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Reference: NV 105 Quartier: Maarav, Yossef Abou 5 mini-penthouse parts including Mamad Surfa…
$589,890
3 room apartment in Netivot, Israel
3 room apartment
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Netivot Project New Ramot Yoram Neighborhood The project includes 18 buildings. There are tw…
$353,934
