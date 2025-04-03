Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Beer Sheva
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Beer Sheva, Israel

4 room apartment in Beer Sheva, Israel
4 room apartment
Beer Sheva, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Reference: BS 106 Neighborhood: Goush Hetsion 4 rooms including mamad Surface: 110 m2 Garden…
$384,833
3 room apartment in Beer Sheva, Israel
3 room apartment
Beer Sheva, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Reference: BS 107 Exclusively 3 rooms 50 m2 3rd floor / 3 Well maintained This product is in…
$195,226
3 room apartment in Beer Sheva, Israel
3 room apartment
Beer Sheva, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Reference: BS 112 Neighborhood: close to the promenade, parks, IKEA and schools New project …
$410,114
3 room apartment in Beer Sheva, Israel
3 room apartment
Beer Sheva, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Reference: BS 111 Ideal investment! Neighborhood: Dalet 1.0 minutes walk from Ben Gurion Uni…
$238,765
