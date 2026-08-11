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Apartments for sale in Haifa District, Israel

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Hadera
47
Harish
17
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69 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hadera, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 4-bedroom apartment in HaderaWe offer a bright and spacious apartment at the addres…
$700,000
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English, Русский, עִברִית
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
BZH Discover this truly prestigious penthouse, ideally located just behind the city centre, …
$1,09M
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2 room apartment in Haifa, Israel
2 room apartment
Haifa, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
HAIFA • From 1 195 000 € (326,034), fully furnished • Already rented and managed by a 24/7 m…
$399,130
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
– An opportunity not to be missed in Hadera! ✨At this price, it becomes difficult to find an…
$731,460
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 129 m²
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Park district in Hadera, a super…
$818,300
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$354,040
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$337,006
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusiv…
$701,400
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
BZH New exclusive RE/MAX Hadera! In Hadera, in the sought after Ein Hayam district, within…
$781,560
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera,…
$831,660
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. It…
$664,660
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$380,760
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
BZH New exclusivity of the French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera: an apartment like ne…
$698,060
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Reference: HD 108 Beautiful two-building project in the new Hadera neighbourhood A country c…
$911,820
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 113 m²
BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious …
$751,500
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent bu…
$898,460
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Excellent case! In the centre of Hadera – modern building delivered in 2021. 4 rooms, 109 m2…
$728,120
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3 room apartment in Haifa, Israel
3 room apartment
Haifa, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Investing in Israel from 1,290,000 Are you looking for an accessible, cost-effective and con…
$430,860
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$374,080
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$380,760
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$387,440
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera,…
$664,660
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$343,686
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
In the project of the renowned promoter AURA. Aura, owner of many apartments in City Hadera.…
$784,900
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
New for sale exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera in the Ein Hayam district, with an incredible view…
$931,860
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Welcome to Ein Hayam, the new neighborhood located on the edge of the splendid Hadera nature…
$884,705
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Very nice apartment of 4 rooms located in the "Le Park" neighborhood. View of the park. This…
$686,771
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2 room apartment in Harish, Israel
2 room apartment
Harish, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its …
$340,680
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
BZH ✨ A new program in the exclusive Weizman district of Hadera! There are classic projects…
$701,400
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Reference: HD 108 Beautiful two-building project in the new Hadera neighbourhood A country c…
$941,880
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Property types in Haifa District

penthouses

Properties features in Haifa District, Israel

with Sea view
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