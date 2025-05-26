Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tel Aviv, Israel

penthouses
25
1 BHK
6
2 BHK
3
3 BHK
11
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
109 properties total found
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Beautiful apartment for sale on King George Street in front of Massarik Square. On the 3rd f…
$870,790
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Beautiful 3.5 rooms for sale Boulevard Nordau in a building after Tama. First floor with ele…
$1,36M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
This European-style apartment, located in the charming and central Nachalat Binyamin distric…
$2,39M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
FOR SALE - APARTMENT 3 PARTS IN HEART OF NEVE TZEDEK 1st floor high 64 m2 living space + tw…
$1,83M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Brand-new, ultra-luxury project in Bavli, North Tel-Aviv- this level of luxury has never bee…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
For sale Arnon Street!Located in the old north of Tel Aviv, close to the sea! Beautiful 3 b…
$1,35M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
In construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing seav…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Nahalat Benyamin Street is a stone's throw from Neve Tsedek In a sublime building in the cen…
$1,57M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
This exclusive two-room apartment, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's peaceful Rashi drivewa…
$1,37M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
$1,51M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
UNIQUE JARDIN APPARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PISCINE AND PARKING • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 1 dress…
$2,67M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
For sale – Apartment 2 rooms , Tel Aviv District : Lev HaIr Nord / Lev Tel Aviv Surface area…
$1,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
$1,63M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Peer Real Estate presents an exclusive apartment for sale in Park Tzameret, Tel Aviv. 87 m2 …
$1,57M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda 2…
$2,47M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable di…
$2,13M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
A recently built apartment, ideally located, a few steps from the beach and the vibrant city…
$1,77M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
This exceptional 3-bedroom apartment is located in a prestigious residential complex in the …
$4,44M
Leave a request
8 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
8 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 569 m²
This exceptional property combines modern luxury with a timeless design in one of the most p…
$18,26M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Brand new apartment in a luxurious residential complex, located in the heart of Tel Aviv. It…
$1,39M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
This luxurious apartment with sea views in the Arlozorov 17 tower offers an unparalleled lif…
$9,27M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Nahalat Benyamin Street 116 For sale Exclusive Recent building 2.5 pieces converted into 2 …
$828,655
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Exclusive – Chernichovsky Street, Bezall project Shenkin district Large 3 room apartment, v…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Luxury duplex in the Old North! In an ideal location in the Old North, at the northern end o…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
$2,65M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
New, incredible project for sale on the famous Montefiore Street, right next to Allenby- whi…
$1,30M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Unique duplex 5 rooms in the heart of Tel Aviv – Bograshov Located near the beach and lively…
$3,23M
Leave a request

Properties features in Tel Aviv, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go