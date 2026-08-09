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Apartments for sale in Hadera, Israel

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48 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hadera, Israel
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3 bedroom apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 4-bedroom apartment in HaderaWe offer a bright and spacious apartment at the addres…
$700,000
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 129 m²
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Park district in Hadera, a super…
$815,850
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent bu…
$895,770
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
BZH In the heart of Hadera city centre, superb and rare product! Close to all amenities, bri…
$662,670
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
BZH New exclusive RE/MAX Hadera! In Hadera, in the sought after Ein Hayam district, within…
$779,220
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
BZH You want to own Israel in 2026? RE/MAX Hadera offers a new project just Waowwwwwww! - …
$862,470
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2 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
2 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera,…
$479,520
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
In the project of the renowned promoter AURA. Aura, owner of many apartments in City Hadera.…
$782,550
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 115 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a superb family apartment in the main avenue tha…
$869,710
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
Reference: HD 109 Beautiful penthouse Nine of the sponsor 5 pieces 178 m2 + 96 m2 terrace Po…
$2,16M
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
BZH Are you dreaming of a unique, splendid, refined apartment with a large terrace as a bonu…
$1,01M
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Reference: HD 108 Beautiful two-building project in the new Hadera neighbourhood A country c…
$909,090
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
– An opportunity not to be missed in Hadera! ✨At this price, it becomes difficult to find an…
$729,270
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Excellent case! In the centre of Hadera – modern building delivered in 2021. 4 rooms, 109 m2…
$725,940
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
BZH New exclusivity of the French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera: an apartment like ne…
$695,970
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a rece…
$806,731
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
For Sale – Good exception in Hadera Treat yourself to a unique living environment in this e…
$920,693
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
B"H ? New exclusivity!? Looking for a new 3-room apartment with a terrace with panoramic v…
$682,650
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera,…
$662,670
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
BZH ✨ A new program in the exclusive Weizman district of Hadera! There are classic projects…
$699,300
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exceptional 4-room apar…
$762,570
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 113 m²
BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious …
$749,250
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4 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
4 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Reference HD 107 District Ein ayam High standing tower Delivery of the tower : Sports room ,…
$905,760
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively in the district of Givat Olga, a beautiful duplex…
$854,715
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Incredible 5-piece penthouse! BZH In the heart of downtown, close to amenities, shops and F…
$1,12M
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively in the Givat Olga district, a beautiful 3.5 room …
$899,100
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera offers you an exclusive 5 modern rooms in the sought after religious distr…
$680,773
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3 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
3 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION…
$1,23M
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
When the most beautiful apartment is in the most prestigious residence, it is simply the per…
$825,840
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5 room apartment in Hadera, Israel
5 room apartment
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
B"H ? New exclusivity!? For sale: Superb renovated 5-room apartment with balcony-Souccah, …
$862,470
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Properties features in Hadera, Israel

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